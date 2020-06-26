White House coronavirus task force to hold first public meeting in close to two months

US Vice President Mike Pence arrives for the Senate Republicans' lunch in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington DC, on Wednesday, June 24. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/AP Images

The White House announced Thursday that US Vice President Mike Pence would lead a public coronavirus task force briefing Friday morning, the first public meeting in almost two months.

The announcement comes as many states are seeing a resurgence in cases of Covid 19, as others like Oklahoma and Texas are seeing fresh spikes.

The briefing will take place at the Department of Health and Human Services, according to the schedule released by the White House.

US President Donald Trump has tried to declare that the pandemic is "over," despite the rising numbers and has instead focused his administration's energy on reopening the economy.

He has also resumed campaign rallies, despite warnings by health experts on his own task force that the events could be super spreaders of the virus.

At his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally Saturday, eight members of Trump's advance staff tested positive for the virus, and since then the Secret Service has announced that agents who attended the rally will be quarantining for the next two weeks. Campaign staffers who attended the rally are also quarantining.