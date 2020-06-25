A woman wearing a mask commutes on the subway in the Brooklyn borough on June 22, in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Health experts continue to express the importance of wearing masks as coronavirus cases surge in some parts of the United States.

"Going out in public without a mask is like driving drunk," Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN’s Erin Burnett. "If you don't get hurt. You might kill somebody else."

Reiner continued, "That's how I want people to think about not wearing a mask in public, just like driving drunk."

The nation’s top disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, responded Wednesday to the recent politicization of mask wearing, saying, "It should not be a political issue. It is purely a public health issue. Forget the politics -- look at the data."

Yet mask wearing still faces resistance.

In Florida, where coronavirus cases spiked by 5,500 on Wednesday -- eight times more than in New York state -- Gov. Ron DeSantis said that any mandate ordering cloth face coverings in public would be too hard to enforce.

"The governor of Florida needs to make a clear, unequivocal statement that it’s dangerous to your community if you go out in public without a mask," Reiner said.

He faulted the White House for not setting a national example.