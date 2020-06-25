From CNN's Shawn Deng in Beijing and Vanesse Chan in Hong Kong

An epidemic control worker wears a protective suit as they perform a nucleic acid swab test for Covid-19 on June 24, in Beijing. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak linked to a wholesale food market in the Chinese capital Beijing has "basically been contained," an official said Wednesday.

Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the Beijing Municipal People's Government, said that "the pandemic situation directly related to the Xinfadi market has basically been contained."

The official warned that “the pandemic prevention and control situation is still complicated and should not be underestimated as cluster outbreaks and sporadic cases were still found in the communities."

His comments come as Beijing reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the country's National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Nationwide, China reported 19 new Covid-19 cases, including the 13 from Beijing on Wednesday.

Fourteen cases -- 13 in the capital and one in Hebei province -- were locally transmitted, while the rest were imported, the NHC said.

China has confirmed a total of 83,449 coronavirus cases with 4,634 deaths, according to the NHC.

Of those cases, more than 78,400 patients have been discharged.