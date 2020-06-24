Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

The World Health Organization is urging women who have contracted -- or are suspected of contracting -- coronavirus to continue breastfeeding their babies or young children.

In a scientific brief released Tuesday, the WHO said the benefits of breastfeeding “substantially outweigh the potential risks for transmission” of the coronavirus.

“Recommendations on mother-infant contact and breastfeeding must be based on a full consideration of not only of the potential risks of Covid-19 infection of the infant, but also the risks of morbidity and mortality associated with not breastfeeding, the inappropriate use of infant formula milks, as well as the protective effects of skin-to-skin contact,” the agency said in a news release.

How WHO came to its conclusion: The WHO said researchers reviewed studies that included mothers with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 and their babies or young children.

A total of 153 cases of mothers with the virus were included in the review. The breast milk of 46 mothers was tested. All had Covid-19 and while 13 infants tested positive for the virus, the researchers were unable to determine conclusively how the babies contracted the virus. It wasn’t clear if the breast milk was the source of the infection, or simply close contact with the infected mothers.

“In infants, the risk of Covid-19 infection is low, the infection is typically mild or asymptomatic, while the consequences of not breastfeeding and separation between mother and child can be significant,” the review concluded.

Researchers said other infections that breastfeeding protects against pose a much bigger risk to babies and children than the coronavirus.