These are the states currently included in the Northeast travel restrictions

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said at a joint news conference today with the governors of New York and Connecticut, that the people in their states have been "through hell and back" with the coronavirus.

Murphy's comments came after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a joint decision by the three states to institute a travel advisory that will require travelers to CT, NY, and NJ from states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.

"No region in the country has paid a bigger price with the loss of brothers and sisters. We've lost just under 13,000 members of our New Jersey family, New Yorkers paid an enormous price. Connecticut has paid a big price," he said.

He said that the governors "need to do things right" for "our respective states" and institute this travel advisory.

"It's the the right thing to do and it's the common sense thing to do and it's the responsible thing to do so I'm honored to be alongside my fellow governors today and support this notion wholeheartedly," Murphy said.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont echoed Murphy's comments, adding, we “reluctantly came to the conclusion that this is what we've got to do to make sure that our regions stay safe and our states stay safe as we make sure that we can safely get our businesses back and our schools back up and operating this fall and we'll be monitoring this carefully.”