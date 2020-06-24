World
Coronavirus pandemic

Black Lives Matter movement

What's moving markets today

Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Zamira Rahim and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 4:43 p.m. ET, June 24, 2020
48 Posts
4 hr 37 min ago

These are the states currently included in the Northeast travel restrictions

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said any state that has a 10 people per 100,000 testing positive for coronavirus — or a 10% infection rate — will be subject to the newly imposed quarantine.

The numbers, which are on a seven-day rolling average, will be updated daily, so the states impacted could change day-to-day.

Today, there are nine states that meet the criteria for the 14-day quarantine. They are:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • Florida
  • North Carolina
  • South Carolina
  • Washington
  • Utah
  • Texas

WATCH:

4 hr 58 min ago

New Jersey governor: We have taken our states "through hell and back"

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said at a joint news conference today with the governors of New York and Connecticut, that the people in their states have been "through hell and back" with the coronavirus.

Murphy's comments came after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a joint decision by the three states to institute a travel advisory that will require travelers to CT, NY, and NJ from states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.

"No region in the country has paid a bigger price with the loss of brothers and sisters. We've lost just under 13,000 members of our New Jersey family, New Yorkers paid an enormous price. Connecticut has paid a big price," he said.

He said that the governors "need to do things right" for "our respective states" and institute this travel advisory.

"It's the the right thing to do and it's the common sense thing to do and it's the responsible thing to do so I'm honored to be alongside my fellow governors today and support this notion wholeheartedly," Murphy said.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont echoed Murphy's comments, adding, we “reluctantly came to the conclusion that this is what we've got to do to make sure that our regions stay safe and our states stay safe as we make sure that we can safely get our businesses back and our schools back up and operating this fall and we'll be monitoring this carefully.”

5 hr 3 min ago

NY, NJ and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high Covid-19 rates

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will require people traveling from states that have a high infection rate quarantine for 14 days.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the travel advisory today alongside the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut.

"It's only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission go down and we don't want to see it go up because people go into the region and they can literally bring the infection with them," Cuomo said.

He added: "It wouldn't be malicious or malevolent, but it would still be real, so we are jointly instituting the travel advisory today because what happens in New York happens in New Jersey happens in Connecticut."

5 hr 34 min ago

Berlin Marathon canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

From CNN's Lauren Kent

The 2020 BMW Berlin Marathon has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers said in a statement released today.

The marathon was originally scheduled to take place on September 27. It will not be rescheduled.  

"As hard as we have tried, it is currently not possible to organize the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON with its usual Berlin charm," the statement read.

More than 45,000 runners had hoped to cross the finish line at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate this year, according to the event website. Runners can either choose to transfer their registration to the 2021 Berlin marathon, or they can apply for a refund. 

This is the second global marathon to be canceled today: Earlier this morning, New York City marathon organizers announced the 2020 event would be canceled. That race — considered the world's largest marathon — was scheduled for November.

5 hr 36 min ago

Florida reports more than 5,500 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Tina Burnside

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 5,511 additional cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 109, 014. 

Wednesday's data released by the state marks the highest number of new and confirmed cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic, according to the Florida Department of Health. 

This data comes as the state is experiencing a surge of Covid-19 cases, with younger Floridians accounting for a significant number of positive tests.

5 hr 37 min ago

Coronavirus pandemic has "sharpened the divisiveness" in the US, Fauci says

From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, testifies at a hearing in Washington, DC, on June 23.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, testifies at a hearing in Washington, DC, on June 23. Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has attracted a large fanbase during the coronavirus pandemic — but he emphasized this week that Covid-19 has also led to more divisiveness in the United States.

 "It's created and maybe sharpened the divisiveness that we see both politically and even in our society about the role of science," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during an interview with Wendy Zukerman, host of the podcast Science Vs, on Monday. The podcast episode was released on Spotify on Tuesday.

Overall, people are seeking truth and information during these difficult times, Fauci said.

"They're looking for consistency, for truth, for evidence, for transparency — and the stance I've taken with regard to Covid-19 has made me kind of the representative of that concept. And I think that's the reason why people flock to it," Fauci said. "It isn't about me. It's about the fact that I represent things that mean a lot to people, and what they need to hear is truth and science and getting things that are based on evidence."

5 hr 42 min ago

The Dow falls more than 500 points

From CNN's Richard Davis

Stocks have extended their losses with the Dow falling more than 500 points, or 2%. 

Concerns about a second wave of Covid-19 infections coupled with trade tensions between the United States and the European Union are weighing on the market.

5 hr 44 min ago

New York City beaches will reopen for swimming starting next month, mayor says

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

A person walks along the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York, on May 22.
A person walks along the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York, on May 22. Braulio Jatar/SOPA Images/Sipa/AP

New York City beaches will be reopen for swimming starting on July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio officially announced today,

Social distancing and face coverings, when social distancing is unavailable, will still be required on the beach.

Patrons will need to refrain from group activities. Beach chairs and blankets must be 10 feet apart. He noted lifeguards are being trained in preparation for the opening.

“It will be a great day for NYC, another part of our comeback to have our beaches up again," the mayor said.

The city's latest figures: The daily Covid-19 indicators of the city are all under desired thresholds, de Blasio said.

The daily number of people admitted to hospitals for Covid-19 is at 75, under the 200 threshold. The number is up but not a “huge amount,” he noted.

The daily number of people at health and hospitals ICU’s is at 315, under the 375 threshold.

The percent of people who tested positive for Covid-19 which is at 2% under the 15% threshold.

A “good number” and “consistent for a while now,” he adds.

5 hr 54 min ago

New York City may need to layoff 22,000 employees due to coronavirus pandemic, mayor says

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

A person walks past closed businesses in New York on May 21.
A person walks past closed businesses in New York on May 21. Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York City may need to layoff as many as 22,000 city employees to cover a billion dollar budget gap due to the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said today.

De Blasio opened his Wednesday presser addressing “tough” news discussing the potential option of furloughs and layoffs as the city addresses its revenue shortfall.

“We are dealing with the greatest economic crisis this city has known in almost 90 years,” on top of the healthcare crisis, he said. 

The city estimates a minimum of $9 billion of lost revenue, with the possibility that it may be more.

In a matter of days the city has to pass the budget. They have adjusted it down to an $87 billion budget — down from a $95 billion-plus budget in February.

De Blasio said it’s getting to the point where the city will have to make “very very difficult choices”

He continued: “The last resort would be layoff and furloughs,” of city workers, he said, adding he doesn’t want to do it but “we are running out of options here, that is the blunt truth.”

When asked which agencies would see layoffs the mayor said, “If we get to that level” it would “literally be every single agency, and the mayor’s office.”

He added that the city is in deep conversations with labor unions trying to find better alternatives.