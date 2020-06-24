These are the states currently included in the Northeast travel restrictions
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said any state that has a 10 people per 100,000 testing positive for coronavirus — or a 10% infection rate — will be subject to the newly imposed quarantine.
The numbers, which are on a seven-day rolling average, will be updated daily, so the states impacted could change day-to-day.
Today, there are nine states that meet the criteria for the 14-day quarantine. They are:
Alabama
Arkansas
Arizona
Florida
North Carolina
South Carolina
Washington
Utah
Texas
4 hr 58 min ago
New Jersey governor: We have taken our states "through hell and back"
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said at a joint news conference today with the governors of New York and Connecticut, that the people in their states have been "through hell and back" with the coronavirus.
Murphy's comments came after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a joint decision by the three states to institute a travel advisory that will require travelers to CT, NY, and NJ from states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.
"No region in the country has paid a bigger price with the loss of brothers and sisters. We've lost just under 13,000 members of our New Jersey family, New Yorkers paid an enormous price. Connecticut has paid a big price," he said.
He said that the governors "need to do things right" for "our respective states" and institute this travel advisory.
"It's the the right thing to do and it's the common sense thing to do and it's the responsible thing to do so I'm honored to be alongside my fellow governors today and support this notion wholeheartedly," Murphy said.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont echoed Murphy's comments, adding, we “reluctantly came to the conclusion that this is what we've got to do to make sure that our regions stay safe and our states stay safe as we make sure that we can safely get our businesses back and our schools back up and operating this fall and we'll be monitoring this carefully.”
5 hr 3 min ago
NY, NJ and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high Covid-19 rates
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will require people traveling from states that have a high infection rate quarantine for 14 days.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the travel advisory today alongside the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut.
"It's only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission go down and we don't want to see it go up because people go into the region and they can literally bring the infection with them," Cuomo said.
He added: "It wouldn't be malicious or malevolent, but it would still be real, so we are jointly instituting the travel advisory today because what happens in New York happens in New Jersey happens in Connecticut."
5 hr 34 min ago
Berlin Marathon canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
From CNN's Lauren Kent
The 2020 BMW Berlin Marathon has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers said in a statement released today.
The marathon was originally scheduled to take place on September 27. It will not be rescheduled.
"As hard as we have tried, it is currently not possible to organize the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON with its usual Berlin charm," the statement read.
More than 45,000 runners had hoped to cross the finish line at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate this year, according to the event website. Runners can either choose to transfer their registration to the 2021 Berlin marathon, or they can apply for a refund.
This is the second global marathon to be canceled today: Earlier this morning, New York City marathon organizers announced the 2020 event would be canceled. That race — considered the world's largest marathon — was scheduled for November.
5 hr 36 min ago
Florida reports more than 5,500 new Covid-19 cases
From CNN's Tina Burnside
The Florida Department of Health is reporting 5,511 additional cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 109, 014.
Wednesday's data released by the state marks the highest number of new and confirmed cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Coronavirus pandemic has "sharpened the divisiveness" in the US, Fauci says
From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard
The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has attracted a large fanbase during the coronavirus pandemic — but he emphasized this week that Covid-19 has also led to more divisiveness in the United States.
"It's created and maybe sharpened the divisiveness that we see both politically and even in our society about the role of science," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during an interview with Wendy Zukerman, host of the podcast Science Vs, on Monday. The podcast episode was released on Spotify on Tuesday.
Overall, people are seeking truth and information during these difficult times, Fauci said.
"They're looking for consistency, for truth, for evidence, for transparency — and the stance I've taken with regard to Covid-19 has made me kind of the representative of that concept. And I think that's the reason why people flock to it," Fauci said. "It isn't about me. It's about the fact that I represent things that mean a lot to people, and what they need to hear is truth and science and getting things that are based on evidence."
5 hr 42 min ago
The Dow falls more than 500 points
From CNN's Richard Davis
Stocks have extended their losses with the Dow falling more than 500 points, or 2%.