New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

This year's New York City Marathon has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, event organizers announced today.
The annual event, considered the world’s largest marathon, was scheduled for Nov. 1, but was called off "due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event," the New York Road Runners announced today.
"While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. "We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021."