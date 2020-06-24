New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Rebekah Jones, the data official behind Florida's Covid-19 dashboard, has launched her own dashboard, which reports more cases than the state reports.

She attributes these differences to including non-residents who test positive or die of coronavirus in Florida.

“If you were sick in Florida and you died in a Florida hospital, you should be included in that total," she told CNN.

“They're not people who got sick and then went home to Massachusetts and died,” she explained why she chose to include non-residents. “I think that people care more about where the virus is in their community than they do whether or not somebody has a permanent legal address in Florida.”

Another point of differentiation is including everyone who tested positive, regardless of the type of tests that they have received.

Some background: Jones was removed from the state's scrutinized dashboard project after she questioned other officials' commitment to accessibility and transparency, according to Florida Today.

She tweeted several tweets yesterday claiming that the the state’s health department officials have been instructed to change and delete numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths to make it looks like “Florida is improving next week in the leadup to July 4."

“I wouldn't come forward with anything unless I had vetted it myself fully. There was a lot of pressure when I was first fired for not changing the numbers,” she said. “There are a few brave souls at DOH who still talk to me and communicate with me. They’ve forwarded me emails, communications, other documentation. I have checked my numbers myself through the data and the information that the DOH publishes and unfortunately, that does seem to be what's going on.”

Watch the interview: