NY, NJ and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high Covid-19 rates

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will require people traveling from states that have a high infection rate quarantine for 14 days.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the travel advisory today alongside the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut.

"It's only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission go down and we don't want to see it go up because people go into the region and they can literally bring the infection with them," Cuomo said.

He added: "It wouldn't be malicious or malevolent, but it would still be real, so we are jointly instituting the travel advisory today because what happens in New York happens in New Jersey happens in Connecticut."