Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Zamira Rahim and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 1:30 p.m. ET, June 24, 2020
1 hr 49 min ago

NY, NJ and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high Covid-19 rates

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will require people traveling from states that have a high infection rate quarantine for 14 days.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the travel advisory today alongside the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut.

"It's only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission go down and we don't want to see it go up because people go into the region and they can literally bring the infection with them," Cuomo said.

He added: "It wouldn't be malicious or malevolent, but it would still be real, so we are jointly instituting the travel advisory today because what happens in New York happens in New Jersey happens in Connecticut."

2 hr 21 min ago

Berlin Marathon canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

From CNN's Lauren Kent

The 2020 BMW Berlin Marathon has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers said in a statement released today.

The marathon was originally scheduled to take place on September 27. It will not be rescheduled.  

"As hard as we have tried, it is currently not possible to organize the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON with its usual Berlin charm," the statement read.

More than 45,000 runners had hoped to cross the finish line at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate this year, according to the event website. Runners can either choose to transfer their registration to the 2021 Berlin marathon, or they can apply for a refund. 

This is the second global marathon to be canceled today: Earlier this morning, New York City marathon organizers announced the 2020 event would be canceled. That race — considered the world's largest marathon — was scheduled for November.

2 hr 22 min ago

Florida reports more than 5,500 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Tina Burnside

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 5,511 additional cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 109, 014. 

Wednesday's data released by the state marks the highest number of new and confirmed cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic, according to the Florida Department of Health. 

This data comes as the state is experiencing a surge of Covid-19 cases, with younger Floridians accounting for a significant number of positive tests.

2 hr 23 min ago

Coronavirus pandemic has "sharpened the divisiveness" in the US, Fauci says

From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, testifies at a hearing in Washington, DC, on June 23.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, testifies at a hearing in Washington, DC, on June 23. Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has attracted a large fanbase during the coronavirus pandemic — but he emphasized this week that Covid-19 has also led to more divisiveness in the United States.

 "It's created and maybe sharpened the divisiveness that we see both politically and even in our society about the role of science," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during an interview with Wendy Zukerman, host of the podcast Science Vs, on Monday. The podcast episode was released on Spotify on Tuesday.

Overall, people are seeking truth and information during these difficult times, Fauci said.

"They're looking for consistency, for truth, for evidence, for transparency — and the stance I've taken with regard to Covid-19 has made me kind of the representative of that concept. And I think that's the reason why people flock to it," Fauci said. "It isn't about me. It's about the fact that I represent things that mean a lot to people, and what they need to hear is truth and science and getting things that are based on evidence."

2 hr 29 min ago

The Dow falls more than 500 points

From CNN's Richard Davis

Stocks have extended their losses with the Dow falling more than 500 points, or 2%. 

Concerns about a second wave of Covid-19 infections coupled with trade tensions between the United States and the European Union are weighing on the market.

2 hr 30 min ago

New York City beaches will reopen for swimming starting next month, mayor says

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

A person walks along the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York, on May 22.
A person walks along the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York, on May 22. Braulio Jatar/SOPA Images/Sipa/AP

New York City beaches will be reopen for swimming starting on July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio officially announced today,

Social distancing and face coverings, when social distancing is unavailable, will still be required on the beach.

Patrons will need to refrain from group activities. Beach chairs and blankets must be 10 feet apart. He noted lifeguards are being trained in preparation for the opening.

“It will be a great day for NYC, another part of our comeback to have our beaches up again," the mayor said.

The city's latest figures: The daily Covid-19 indicators of the city are all under desired thresholds, de Blasio said.

The daily number of people admitted to hospitals for Covid-19 is at 75, under the 200 threshold. The number is up but not a “huge amount,” he noted.

The daily number of people at health and hospitals ICU’s is at 315, under the 375 threshold.

The percent of people who tested positive for Covid-19 which is at 2% under the 15% threshold.

A “good number” and “consistent for a while now,” he adds.

2 hr 40 min ago

New York City may need to layoff 22,000 employees due to coronavirus pandemic, mayor says

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

A person walks past closed businesses in New York on May 21.
A person walks past closed businesses in New York on May 21. Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York City may need to layoff as many as 22,000 city employees to cover a billion dollar budget gap due to the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said today.

De Blasio opened his Wednesday presser addressing “tough” news discussing the potential option of furloughs and layoffs as the city addresses its revenue shortfall.

“We are dealing with the greatest economic crisis this city has known in almost 90 years,” on top of the healthcare crisis, he said. 

The city estimates a minimum of $9 billion of lost revenue, with the possibility that it may be more.

In a matter of days the city has to pass the budget. They have adjusted it down to an $87 billion budget — down from a $95 billion-plus budget in February.

De Blasio said it’s getting to the point where the city will have to make “very very difficult choices”

He continued: “The last resort would be layoff and furloughs,” of city workers, he said, adding he doesn’t want to do it but “we are running out of options here, that is the blunt truth.”

When asked which agencies would see layoffs the mayor said, “If we get to that level” it would “literally be every single agency, and the mayor’s office.”

He added that the city is in deep conversations with labor unions trying to find better alternatives.

2 hr 57 min ago

Study shows Black Lives Matter protests have not led to a jump in coronavirus cases

From CNN's Leah Asmelash

People sit by Tweed Courthouse, near New York City Hall, during an anti-racist protest on June 23.
People sit by Tweed Courthouse, near New York City Hall, during an anti-racist protest on June 23. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Despite warnings from public health officials, new research suggests Black Lives Matter protests across the country have not led to a jump in coronavirus cases.

A new study, published this month by the National Bureau of Economic Research, used data on protests from more than 300 of the largest US cities, and found no evidence that coronavirus cases grew in the weeks following the beginning of the protests.

The study comes as new data shows that more and more young people are testing positive for coronavirus, particularly in states that have opened back up.

In fact, researchers determined that social distancing behaviors actually went up after the protests — as people tried to avoid the protests altogether. But obviously, these demonstrations caused a decrease in social distancing among actual protesters.

"Our findings suggest that any direct decrease in social distancing among the subset of the population participating in the protests is more than offset by increasing social distancing behavior among others who may choose to shelter-at-home and circumvent public places while the protests are underway," the report reads.

Keep in mind: It's still possible that protests may have caused an increase in the spread of the virus among those who attended protests, according to the report.

Researchers also noted that the effect of protests on social distancing and stay-at-home orders may fade as the violence and scope of protests decline.

As the protests begin to lessen or become less intense, non-protesters will feel safer leaving their homes.

Read more about the study here.

3 hr 4 min ago

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

This year's New York City Marathon has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, event organizers announced today.

The annual event, considered the world’s largest marathon, was scheduled for Nov. 1, but was called off "due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event," the New York Road Runners announced today.

"While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. "We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021." 