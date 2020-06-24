World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Zamira Rahim and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 12:10 p.m. ET, June 24, 2020
50 Posts
9 min ago

Arizona reports record number of daily Covid-19 deaths as hospital beds fill up

From CNN’s Konstantin Toropin

Arizona is reporting a record 79 new deaths from Covid-19 today, state data shows.

The 24-hour total is nearly double the previous high of 42 deaths in one day reported yesterday.

The record-breaking statistic comes on the heels of yesterday’s record high for new daily cases of the disease as well.

However, the state’s health agency does note that, since federal health officials have updated guidance for identifying Covid-19 deaths, the change “may cause the number of new deaths reported on our dashboard to increase more than expected for a few days.”

Arizona now says 88% of its ICU beds and 86% of its inpatient hospital beds are now in use as the state battles a surge in Covid-19 cases. Both are record highs since the state started reporting the statistics in late March.

Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey has said that he would not order a state-wide mask mandate. More than a dozen cities across the state, including Phoenix, the state’s largest city, have ordered residents to wear masks. 

However, it is unclear how or if these orders are being enforced.

 Phoenix’s mayor Kate Gallego, noted that “the goal of this policy is not to hand out citations,” in a statement released Monday. Phoenix Police also told CNN that they will “continue to lead with education” in a statement yesterday.

7 min ago

New York governor: We don't want to see low Covid-19 numbers "reverse"

Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement in New York on June 24.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement in New York on June 24. NY1/Pool

Following his announcement that New York will institute a 14-day quarantine alongside New Jersey and Connecticut for travelers from states with high Covid-19 rates, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state's latest coronavirus deaths are about "as low as it's ever been" and he called the figures "great news."

The state reported 17 deaths yesterday, down from 27 reported on Monday.

The governor stressed that the state does not want to see these "numbers reverse."

"This is right about where the lowest numbers have ever been and again, that's more great news and again, we don't want to see these numbers reverse. The numbers of lives lost under three day average, again, is just about as low as it's ever been. All of the numbers are good. What we're doing works," Cuomo said.

He added that the state's approach to reopening following data "has been vindicated."

4 min ago

These are the states currently included in the Northeast travel restrictions

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said any state that has a 10 people per 100,000 testing positive for coronavirus — or a 10% infection rate — will be subject to the newly imposed quarantine.

The numbers, which are on a seven-day rolling average, will be updated daily, so the states impacted could change day-to-day.

Today, there are nine states that meet the criteria for the 14-day quarantine. They are:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • Florida
  • North Carolina
  • South Carolina
  • Washington
  • Utah
  • Texas

25 min ago

New Jersey governor: We have taken our states "through hell and back"

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said at a joint news conference today with the governors of New York and Connecticut, that the people in their states have been "through hell and back" with the coronavirus.

Murphy's comments came after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a joint decision by the three states to institute a travel advisory that will require travelers to CT, NY, and NJ from states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.

"No region in the country has paid a bigger price with the loss of brothers and sisters. We've lost just under 13,000 members of our New Jersey family, New Yorkers paid an enormous price. Connecticut has paid a big price," he said.

He said that the governors "need to do things right" for "our respective states" and institute this travel advisory.

"It's the the right thing to do and it's the common sense thing to do and it's the responsible thing to do so I'm honored to be alongside my fellow governors today and support this notion wholeheartedly," Murphy said.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont echoed Murphy's comments, adding, we “reluctantly came to the conclusion that this is what we've got to do to make sure that our regions stay safe and our states stay safe as we make sure that we can safely get our businesses back and our schools back up and operating this fall and we'll be monitoring this carefully.”

30 min ago

NY, NJ and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high Covid-19 rates

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will require people traveling from states that have a high infection rate quarantine for 14 days.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the travel advisory today alongside the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut.

"It's only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission go down and we don't want to see it go up because people go into the region and they can literally bring the infection with them," Cuomo said.

He added: "It wouldn't be malicious or malevolent, but it would still be real, so we are jointly instituting the travel advisory today because what happens in New York happens in New Jersey happens in Connecticut."

1 hr 1 min ago

Berlin Marathon canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

From CNN's Lauren Kent

The 2020 BMW Berlin Marathon has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers said in a statement released today.

The marathon was originally scheduled to take place on September 27. It will not be rescheduled.  

"As hard as we have tried, it is currently not possible to organize the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON with its usual Berlin charm," the statement read.

More than 45,000 runners had hoped to cross the finish line at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate this year, according to the event website. Runners can either choose to transfer their registration to the 2021 Berlin marathon, or they can apply for a refund. 

This is the second global marathon to be canceled today: Earlier this morning, New York City marathon organizers announced the 2020 event would be canceled. That race — considered the world's largest marathon — was scheduled for November.

1 hr 3 min ago

Florida reports more than 5,500 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Tina Burnside

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 5,511 additional cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 109, 014. 

Wednesday's data released by the state marks the highest number of new and confirmed cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic, according to the Florida Department of Health. 

This data comes as the state is experiencing a surge of Covid-19 cases, with younger Floridians accounting for a significant number of positive tests.

1 hr 4 min ago

Coronavirus pandemic has "sharpened the divisiveness" in the US, Fauci says

From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, testifies at a hearing in Washington, DC, on June 23.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, testifies at a hearing in Washington, DC, on June 23. Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has attracted a large fanbase during the coronavirus pandemic — but he emphasized this week that Covid-19 has also led to more divisiveness in the United States.

 "It's created and maybe sharpened the divisiveness that we see both politically and even in our society about the role of science," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during an interview with Wendy Zukerman, host of the podcast Science Vs, on Monday. The podcast episode was released on Spotify on Tuesday.

Overall, people are seeking truth and information during these difficult times, Fauci said.

"They're looking for consistency, for truth, for evidence, for transparency — and the stance I've taken with regard to Covid-19 has made me kind of the representative of that concept. And I think that's the reason why people flock to it," Fauci said. "It isn't about me. It's about the fact that I represent things that mean a lot to people, and what they need to hear is truth and science and getting things that are based on evidence."

1 hr 9 min ago

The Dow falls more than 500 points

From CNN's Richard Davis

Stocks have extended their losses with the Dow falling more than 500 points, or 2%. 

Concerns about a second wave of Covid-19 infections coupled with trade tensions between the United States and the European Union are weighing on the market.