Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Arizona is reporting a record 79 new deaths from Covid-19 today, state data shows.

The 24-hour total is nearly double the previous high of 42 deaths in one day reported yesterday.

The record-breaking statistic comes on the heels of yesterday’s record high for new daily cases of the disease as well.

However, the state’s health agency does note that, since federal health officials have updated guidance for identifying Covid-19 deaths, the change “may cause the number of new deaths reported on our dashboard to increase more than expected for a few days.”

Arizona now says 88% of its ICU beds and 86% of its inpatient hospital beds are now in use as the state battles a surge in Covid-19 cases. Both are record highs since the state started reporting the statistics in late March.

Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey has said that he would not order a state-wide mask mandate. More than a dozen cities across the state, including Phoenix, the state’s largest city, have ordered residents to wear masks.

However, it is unclear how or if these orders are being enforced.

Phoenix’s mayor Kate Gallego, noted that “the goal of this policy is not to hand out citations,” in a statement released Monday. Phoenix Police also told CNN that they will “continue to lead with education” in a statement yesterday.