Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

At least 30,911 new coronavirus cases and 424 deaths were reported in the United States on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 2,312,302 cases have been confirmed in the US, including at least 120,402 related fatalities, according to JHU's tally.

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

For the latest updates, follow CNN’s map which refreshes every 15 mins: