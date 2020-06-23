World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:07 a.m. ET, June 23, 2020
1 min ago

US records more than 30,000 new Covid-19 cases

At least  30,911 new coronavirus cases and 424 deaths were reported in the United States on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

A total of 2,312,302 cases have been confirmed in the US, including at least 120,402 related fatalities, according to JHU's tally.

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

For the latest updates, follow CNN’s map which refreshes every 15 mins:

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
15 min ago

Tokyo Disney parks to reopen on July 1

From CNN's Natasha Chen in Atlanta

Girls wearing face masks and Disney-themed headbands take a selfie at Tokyo Disneyland on February 28, in Tokyo, Japan.
Girls wearing face masks and Disney-themed headbands take a selfie at Tokyo Disneyland on February 28, in Tokyo, Japan. Carl Court/Getty Images

Disney has announced that Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will reopen on July 1, according to a tweet from one of the company's official Twitter handles. 

The resort has been closed since late February due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

This is the last of Disney’s global resorts to announce a reopening date after the mass closures following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shanghai Disneyland reopened in May, Hong Kong Disneyland reopened in June, and US and Paris parks are set to reopen in July.

44 min ago

South Korea says second wave of coronavirus outbreak underway in the country

From CNN's Paula Hancocks and Yoonjung Seo in Seoul

Shoppers walk through a market in Seoul on June 10.
Shoppers walk through a market in Seoul on June 10. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

A second wave of coronavirus outbreak is already underway in South Korea, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

KCDC director Jung Eun-kyeong told a briefing on Monday that the current wave began during the May holiday period.

She said the first wave ended in April after the number of daily new cases decreased to around 10 or below for a number of days before trending very slightly upward in early May.

Jung said it was hard to say whether this was a large-scale outbreak but regional outbreaks were occurring and more are expected.

With the number of cases expected to increase in the autumn and winter months, Jung added that health authorities are readying enough beds to deal with a large-scale outbreak.

According to the KCDC, 12,484 people in the country have so far been infected with the virus, with 280 deaths.

1 hr ago

Dr. Leana Wen says she’s faced serious prejudice during the Covid-19 pandemic

From CNN Health’s Jen Christensen

Dr. Leana Wen says every time she gives advice about Covid-19 on CNN, she gets hate-filled and racist messages.

“I get messages telling me I’m a ‘bat eater,’ telling me to go back to my own country, saying that I should admit it is ‘my people’ that is causing this virus,” Wen told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday.

Wen, a practicing emergency room physician, said she has heard from fellow Asian medical professionals that they too have faced prejudice during the pandemic. Some doctors and nurses have told her that patients have spit on them or refused treatment.

“Now all of us, as health professionals, we do our jobs. We move on. We do our best. We internalize this. We don’t let this bother us, as much as we can, but I think, the fact is, this doesn’t have to be this way,” Wen said.

In recent months, US President Donald Trump has come under criticism for his remarks, calling Covid-19 “the Chinese plague” and “kung flu.” Wen said that other leaders have stepped up and spoken out against racism and xenophobia.

“Really, the President of the United States should be doing the same,” Wen said.

The President’s words matter, she said.

“There are millions and millions of Americans for whom the President is the most credible messenger, and they will use his words -- and unfortunately -- it will impede our efforts when it comes to public health. I mean, I worry about those patients who are not following their doctor’s or nurse’s advice because they are Asian American. I worry about the use of these words that go against all our public health standards.”
1 hr 54 min ago

Beijing reports 13 new coronavirus cases

From CNN's Shanshan Wang in Beijing

Thirteen people tested positive for Covid-19 in Beijing on Monday, the city’s health commission said Tuesday.

Monday’s positive tests bring the total following an outbreak at a wholesale food market earlier this month to 249 cases.

One asymptomatic infection was also reported in the capital on Monday, and a total of 22 asymptomatic cases are currently under observation, the commission said.

Mainland China reported 22 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, including nine imported cases and the 13 cases reported in Beijing that are considered to be locally transmitted, according to the country’s National Health Commission. No new deaths were reported.

2 hr 1 min ago

Mexico reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases

From CNN’s Matt Rivers in Mexico City

Mexico’s Ministry of Health has reported 4,577 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 185,122 on Monday.

The number of those reported to have died from the coronavirus since yesterday is 759, which brings the total dead to 22,584.

Monday marks the second consecutive day Mexico has recorded a higher daily death count than Brazil. Brazil’s health ministry reported an additional 654 deaths on Monday, bringing that country’s official coronavirus death toll to 51,271. 

CNN is tracking worldwide coronavirus cases here:

Tracking coronavirus' global spread
2 hr 7 min ago

Two dozen US public health officials have left their roles during the Covid-19 pandemic

From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas

At least 24 public health officials across the United States have either resigned, retired or been fired from the positions during the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Association of City and County Health Officials (NACCHO) said Monday.

Most are leaving because of pushback from people who don’t like public health restrictions needed to control the pandemic, Lori Freeman, CEO of NACCHO, told CNN.

“We’ve been tracking over 20 resignations, firings and unusual retirements that really would never happen in the course of a pandemic with a normal health official, typically because they’re so needed in the community,” Freeman said. She said her organization is seeing more positions being vacated in past weeks.

These incidents have been happening across the country and can cause problems in an already understaffed sector fighting a pandemic.

Freeman said officials find themselves having to enforce the guidelines around reopening states and giving out the best public health advice and guidance that they have, including about social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene. Some people don’t like it.

“What has typically been just pure public health advice coming from a trusted source in the community, the local health department, is being politicized and made to seem like the public health advice is something that is restricting people’s rights, their freedoms to move about,” said Freeman. For instance, many people dislike being told to wear a mask.

“It’s sort of this false narrative, this false dichotomy between being able to safely open and go about your business, but also be healthy and safe while you’re doing it.”

These losses don’t help at a time when public health departments are already understaffed.

“We came into this pandemic at a deficit, our local health departments across the country have lost 25% of their workforce over the past decade,” said Freeman.

“It just increases an imbalance in the leadership of the health department in a time when we really need our health departments to be front and center on this, on the front lines in fighting this pandemic.”

2 hr 12 min ago

16 sailors on Russian ship docked in South Korea tested positive for coronavirus

From CNN's Yoonjung Seo in Seoul

Sixteen Russian sailors have tested positive for Covid-19 onboard a Russian-flagged ship docked in the South Korean port of Busan, according to a Busan City government official. 

The ship, which departed from the Russian city of Vladivostok, arrived in Busan on Sunday.

Among the 21 Russian sailors on board, 16 tested positive for coronavirus the following day.

The government official added that around 60 people who had close contact with the sailors, including South Koreans who boarded the ship to unload its cargo, have been quarantined and are being tested for the virus.

2 hr 14 min ago

Trump says he told his people too much coronavirus testing puts US at 'disadvantage,' contradicting staff

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Nikki Carvajal

US President Donald Trump says that though he never gave an order to slow down testing, he really did tell his people that the United States would look better if fewer coronavirus tests were performed.

That explanation of his Saturday night rally comment comes after several White House officials asserted that the President was speaking "in jest" when he told supporters this past weekend that he had told members of the administration to slow down coronavirus testing.

Trump told supporters Saturday that Covid-19 testing was "a double-edged sword."

"I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down please,' " he said.

Soon after Trump made the comment, White House officials asserted that the President was joking.

But in an interview with CBN News that aired Monday evening, Trump said he told his "people" -- presumably his staff or Cabinet members -- about his perceived "disadvantage" to expanded coronavirus testing, adding that he never ordered testing levels be lowered.

Read the full story:

Trump says he told his people too much coronavirus testing puts US at 'disadvantage,' contradicting staff
