Tucson postpones July 4 fireworks due to spike in coronavirus cases

Tucson, Arizona, will postpone its annual Fourth of July fireworks show this year, according to a statement released Tuesday.

City leaders pointed to “the risk of increased community spread of Covid-19” as well as “the extreme fire danger in the region” as the reason for the cancellation.

“With the recent large spike in Covid cases and the current administrative order to postpone re-opening our City facilities to August 3, postponing the event at this time is the right decision to ensure that we stay on track slowing the spread and for our planned re-opening,” City Manager Michael Ortega said in the statement.

“It is our intent to hold the event sometime in the future,” Ortega added.

The numbers: Arizona is reporting 3,591 new cases of Covid-19 and 42 deaths over the last 24 hours, according to state data.