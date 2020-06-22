Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Fiji is planning to create a travel bubble with Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific island nation's leader said on Sunday.
Prime Minister Josaia "Frank" Voreqe Bainimarama told parliament his plan for a "post-Covid society" included a slow resumption of the tourism industry the country relies heavily on.
"While Australia and New Zealand work out their trans-Tasman bubble, Fiji's equal -- or arguably, greater -- success against the virus puts us in a position to take the lead in the Pacific," Bainimarama said. "We're working on our own bubble -- a Bula Bubble -- between Fiji, New Zealand and Australia."
Bula is a greeting that means hello or welcome in Fijian.
How it would work:
- Visitors from Australia and New Zealand would either need to show proof of a completed two-week quarantine in their home country immediately before travel, or complete one in an approved hotel or government facility upon arrival.
- Arriving passengers will have to present a negative coronavirus test, completed no more than 48 hours before their flight.
- Visitors coming to Fiji on personal boats or vessels need to prove they have been at sea for at least 14 days, and will be tested for coronavirus upon arrival. Those who have not been will need to quarantine while docked in Fiji.
- Cruise ships are banned indefinitely.