Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Fiji is planning to create a travel bubble with Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific island nation's leader said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Josaia "Frank" Voreqe Bainimarama told parliament his plan for a "post-Covid society" included a slow resumption of the tourism industry the country relies heavily on.

"While Australia and New Zealand work out their trans-Tasman bubble, Fiji's equal -- or arguably, greater -- success against the virus puts us in a position to take the lead in the Pacific," Bainimarama said. "We're working on our own bubble -- a Bula Bubble -- between Fiji, New Zealand and Australia."

Bula is a greeting that means hello or welcome in Fijian.

How it would work: