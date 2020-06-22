Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

The NBA Board of Governors says it is offering basketball players a ring with embedded electronics which supposedly can predict symptoms of coronavirus -- but some doctors are lukewarm about its potential.

The $299 Oura ring is designed to monitor sleep, pulse, movement, heart activity and temperature, according to the company’s website.

But there’s not much information yet on how well the device works.

"There have been some studies that I’ve seen -- most of the studies are published by the device manufacturers,” Dr. Darria Long, an emergency room physician and clinical assistant professor at the University of Tennessee, told CNN.

Other doctors told CNN said there was too little solid information about the device for them to comment on it.

There is a little evidence to suggest that pulse and temperature can change before people notice symptoms of infections such as influenza, and Long said this could raise the potential to collect data on large groups of people -- but warned that the ring shouldn't be seen as a guaranteed protective measure.

“Just don’t let it give us a false sense of security. Don’t stop wearing your mask because your Oura ring says you’re okay. You know, don't skip testing because everybody's Oura ring says they’re fine," she said.