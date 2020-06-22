Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Bulgarian tennis star tests positive for Covid-19 after playing in Adria Tour
The Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov announced on Sunday that he had tested positive for coronavirus, just a day after playing in an international tournament.
"I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19," the player said in an Instagram post. "I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused."
He added that he was now recovering at home.
On Saturday, he had played in the Adria Tour tournament in Zadar, Croatia. Last week, he also played in the Belgrade, Serbia leg on the same tour.
The NBA is offering players a “smart” ring to track Covid. But does it even work?
From CNN's Gisela Crespo and Maggie Fox
The NBA Board of Governors says it is offering basketball players a ring with embedded electronics which supposedly can predict symptoms of coronavirus -- but some doctors are lukewarm about its potential.
The $299 Oura ring is designed to monitor sleep, pulse, movement, heart activity and temperature, according to the company’s website.
But there��s not much information yet on how well the device works.
"There have been some studies that I’ve seen -- most of the studies are published by the device manufacturers,” Dr. Darria Long, an emergency room physician and clinical assistant professor at the University of Tennessee, told CNN.
Other doctors told CNN said there was too little solid information about the device for them to comment on it.
There is a little evidence to suggest that pulse and temperature can change before people notice symptoms of infections such as influenza, and Long said this could raise the potential to collect data on large groups of people -- but warned that the ring shouldn't be seen as a guaranteed protective measure.
“Just don’t let it give us a false sense of security. Don’t stop wearing your mask because your Oura ring says you’re okay. You know, don't skip testing because everybody's Oura ring says they’re fine," she said.
Germany’s coronavirus reproduction rate soars after outbreak at meat processing plant
From CNN's Fred Pleitgen in Berlin
The reproduction number of the coronavirus has risen sharply in Germany, said the country's center for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute, on Sunday.
This figure, also called the R-number, stands at 2.88 in Germany.
An R-number of 1 means that each person with coronavirus infects one other person on average.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly warned that the country must keep the R-number below 1 to contain the disease, and that a rise in the rate could see restrictions reinforced.
This massive leap in the national R-number is due to a local outbreak at a meat processing plant in the town of Gutersloh, said the Robert Koch Institute. There are now at least 1,331 positive cases at the factory, said town authorities on Sunday.
“Since case numbers in Germany are generally low, these local outbreaks have a relatively strong influence on the value of the reproduction number,” the Robert Koch Institute said in its daily report.
More than 7,000 Brazilians died of coronavirus in one week, pushing death toll past 50,000
From journalist Rodrigo Pedroso in São Paulo and CNN’s Taylor Barnes in Atlanta.
Brazil’s Health Ministry reported 641 new coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, raising the country’s death toll to 50,617.
The Ministry also reported 17,459 new cases, bringing the nationwide total to 1,085,038.
Brazil saw 7,285 new deaths over the past seven days. It is now the country with the second-highest number of cases worldwide, the only other country besides the United States to surpass a million confirmed cases.
Peru surpasses 8,000 coronavirus deaths
From CNN’s Claudia Rebaza in London and Taylor Barnes in Atlanta
Peru now has more than 8,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the country's health ministry.
The ministry reported 184 new deaths and 3,598 cases on Sunday, bringing the national total to 8,045 deaths and 254,936 cases.
Peru has the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Latin America, following Brazil.
CDC will make an updated recommendation on masks "soon," senior agency official says
From CNN’s Nick Valencia
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been conducting a scientific review about the public health benefits of masks, and will soon make an updated recommendation, a senior CDC official told CNN.
The reviews are happening even though the CDC has already published guidance on its website.
A senior official with knowledge of the review said science is being studied as to whether masks are not only “good for source control -- and keeping you from giving it to others -- but we’re also seeing if masks are going to protect you from getting (Covid-19) yourself.”
“We know it’s a good thing to wear a mask to protect others. We are studying if it is also potentially going to keep you safe,” the official added.
The CDC website has two separate pages of guidance on face coverings. One recommends people wear masks when they leave their home. The other recommends people wear a mask if they cannot properly social distance.
An official at the agency says recommendations from a final scientific review by its incident management “will happen soon.”
Italy records lowest increase in coronavirus deaths since beginning of March
From CNN’s Nicola Ruotolo in Rome
Italy has recorded its lowest daily increase in coronavirus deaths since March 2, according to the country’s Civil Protection Agency.
The agency said on Sunday it had registered 24 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
Italy now has 238,499 cases and34,634 deaths due to coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Of the total case count, close to 21,000 are still active cases.