FDA sends warning letter and tells people not to buy North Isle Wellness Center's Covid-19 products

The US Food and Drug Administration said it has sent a warning letter to North Isle Wellness Center in New York and is advising consumers not to purchase products the company has misleadingly claimed work as a treatment for Covid-19, according to an agency release sent out Monday.

The FDA gave the company 48 hours to take immediate corrective action and fix its website, product labels and any other labeling and promotional material.

The company’s website falsely says its Methylene Blue product “shields against coronavirus,” according to the FDA. North Isle Wellness Center claims its product works by producing a “hydrogen peroxide burst within the blood to kill the coronavirus on contact.” The company also falsely claims that its skin tonic can build up the immune system in a patient with Covid-19, and kill the virus on contact.

There are no FDA approved products to prevent or treat Covid-19.

The FDA said it will place North Isle Wellness Center on its health fraud and scams list until there is corrective action. Failure to comply, the FDA said, could result in legal action.

As of Monday afternoon, there was no mention of any coronavirus treatment on North Isle Wellness’ site.