Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

India crosses 400,000 mark with 15,000 new Covid-19 cases
From CNN's Rishabh Madhavendra Pratap in New Delhi
India passed the 400,000 case mark on Sunday, after recording 15,413 new Covid-19 infections, according to its Health Ministry.
That was India's highest daily number of recorded cases, and the fourth consecutive day the country had seen its biggest numbers of new infections.
India also recorded 306 deaths in the past 24 hours, data showed.
The country now has 410,461 cases, including 13,254 recorded deaths.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 6,807,226 tests have been done, with 190,730 of those conducted in past 24 hours.
13 min ago
Trump says he wanted testing slowed down, uses racist term for coronavirus
By Maeve Reston, CNN
In a shocking admission during his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally on Saturday night, President Donald Trump said he had told officials to slow down coronavirus testing because of the rising number of cases in America.
"You know testing is a double-edged sword," Trump said, while complaining about media coverage of his handling of the virus.
"Here's the bad part," he said. "When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people; you're going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down please."
Nearly 120,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus and medical experts have said that testing is critical to identifying cases, tracing them and stopping the spread of the virus.
After Trump made the comment about testing, an administration official told CNN that the president was "obviously kidding" when he said that he asked for a slowdown.
A racist term: At another point during the rally, Trump said Covid-19 had more names than any other disease.
"I can name Kung Flu," he said, using the racist term. "I can name 19 different versions of them."
New Zealand diagnoses 2 new Covid-19 cases. It now has 7 known active infections
From CNN's Angus Watson in Sydney
Two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in New Zealand on Saturday, meaning there are now seven active infections in the country.
All seven have been detected in the past week. New Zealand removed all domestic Covid-19 restrictions on June 8.
Saturday’s cases were detected at quarantine facilities for recently returned travelers, according to the Health Ministry, and included the young child of a couple who had been to India.
“We are pleased to report that all family members are doing well at the Jet Park Hotel, the quarantine facility in Auckland,” the statement read.
Saturday’s other case is a 59-year-old woman who also returned to New Zealand from India.
16 min ago
6 campaign staffers working on Trump's rally in Tulsa have tested positive for Covid-19
From CNN’s DJ Judd
The Trump campaign confirmed six staffers working on the Tulsa rally have tested positive for coronavirus.
“Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for Covid-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented," Tim Murtaugh, campaign communications director, said in a statement.
Murtaugh said that none of the staffers who tested positive "or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials."
"As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, facemasks and hand sanitizer,” Murtaugh added.
NBC was the first to report on the positive tests.