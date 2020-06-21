World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Helen Regan and Jenni Marsh, CNN

Published 12:59 AM ET, Sun June 21, 2020
12 min ago

India crosses 400,000 mark with 15,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Rishabh Madhavendra Pratap in New Delhi

Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary, wearing personal protective equipment, casts his vote for Rajya Sabha Council of States elections in Bhopal, India on June 19.
Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary, wearing personal protective equipment, casts his vote for Rajya Sabha Council of States elections in Bhopal, India on June 19. STR/AFP/Getty Images

India passed the 400,000 case mark on Sunday, after recording 15,413 new Covid-19 infections, according to its Health Ministry.  

That was India's highest daily number of recorded cases, and the fourth consecutive day the country had seen its biggest numbers of new infections.

India also recorded 306 deaths in the past 24 hours, data showed.

The country now has 410,461 cases, including 13,254 recorded deaths. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 6,807,226 tests have been done, with 190,730 of those conducted in past 24 hours. 

13 min ago

Trump says he wanted testing slowed down, uses racist term for coronavirus

By Maeve Reston, CNN

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, June 20.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, June 20. Sue Ogrocki/AP

In a shocking admission during his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally on Saturday night, President Donald Trump said he had told officials to slow down coronavirus testing because of the rising number of cases in America.

"You know testing is a double-edged sword," Trump said, while complaining about media coverage of his handling of the virus.

"Here's the bad part," he said. "When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people; you're going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down please."

Nearly 120,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus and medical experts have said that testing is critical to identifying cases, tracing them and stopping the spread of the virus.

After Trump made the comment about testing, an administration official told CNN that the president was "obviously kidding" when he said that he asked for a slowdown.

A racist term: At another point during the rally, Trump said Covid-19 had more names than any other disease.

"I can name Kung Flu," he said, using the racist term. "I can name 19 different versions of them."

Trump had previously referred to Covid-19 as the "China virus."

When pressed on why he used that term back in March, he said: "'Cause it comes from China. It's not racist at all, no, not at all. It comes from China, that's why. I want to be accurate."

14 min ago

US reports more than 33,700 new coronavirus cases

From CNN's Keith Allen

Free Covid-19 antibody testis are administered in the predominately African American city of Inglewood, California, on June 19.
Free Covid-19 antibody testis are administered in the predominately African American city of Inglewood, California, on June 19. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

The United States had at least 2,254,662 cases of coronavirus at the end of Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University's (JHU) tally.

At least 119,719 people have died in the US from coronavirus. 

The country recorded an additional 33,701 cases and 607 reported deaths on Saturday. 

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

CNN's interactive map is tracking the US cases:

14 min ago

New Zealand diagnoses 2 new Covid-19 cases. It now has 7 known active infections

From CNN's Angus Watson in Sydney

Two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in New Zealand on Saturday, meaning there are now seven active infections in the country.

All seven have been detected in the past week. New Zealand removed all domestic Covid-19 restrictions on June 8.

Saturday’s cases were detected at quarantine facilities for recently returned travelers, according to the Health Ministry, and included the young child of a couple who had been to India.

“We are pleased to report that all family members are doing well at the Jet Park Hotel, the quarantine facility in Auckland,” the statement read.

Saturday’s other case is a 59-year-old woman who also returned to New Zealand from India.

16 min ago

6 campaign staffers working on Trump's rally in Tulsa have tested positive for Covid-19

From CNN’s DJ Judd

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center on June 20, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center on June 20, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump campaign confirmed six staffers working on the Tulsa rally have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for Covid-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented," Tim Murtaugh, campaign communications director, said in a statement.

Murtaugh said that none of the staffers who tested positive "or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials."

"As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, facemasks and hand sanitizer,” Murtaugh added.

NBC was the first to report on the positive tests.