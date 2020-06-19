Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Japan reported 68 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Thursday, according to the health ministry.

The capital Tokyo saw a rise of new infections with the government announcing 41 new cases.

The day before, Tokyo reported 16 new cases -- the first time the number had dropped below 20 for the first time in a week.

The total confirmed cases in Tokyo is 5,633, with 316 deaths.

Nationwide, the number of reported coronavirus cases stands at 18,452, with 712 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.