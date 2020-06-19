Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Florida is set to become a new center of coronavirus spread and that’s a tragedy, an infectious disease specialist from Florida International University said Thursday.
“We have just spent so much time and effort and suffering hammering down the original outbreak that it’s really a tragedy to see the numbers start to go back up,” Dr. Aileen Marty told CNN’s Erin Burnett.
“We have public health measures that can be used to get it back down without having a lockdown if the community cooperates,” Marty said.
Those measures include wearing a mask in public and maintaining social distancing.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, though, has said the spike in cases in Florida is a result of increased testing and clusters of the illness in places such as prisons and long-term care facilities.
Marty said those communities are a very small part of the overall picture of the disease in the state.
“If it's any reflection of what's going on it's a very small part of the picture and the reality remains that there are more hospitalizations happening here right now so we know this is a real increase in cases,” she said.