The Washington Department of Health has revised the state’s number of Covid-19 deaths and the number of negative tests, the agency said.

Health officials said they removed seven deaths from its tally as these cases tested positive for Covid-19 but the virus did not cause their deaths.

The department said it "is working on changes to provide more context to death reporting and report death counts that reflect deaths where COVID-19 caused or contributed to the death."

"Beginning June 17, we will be removing deaths from our daily counts where COVID-19 did not cause or contribute to the death. We will continue to update death counts as additional information on cause of death is received," the agency said.

On Wednesday, the department removed seven deaths -- three of which were homicides, two were suicides and two were overdoses.

The state agency also said it overreported the number of people who have only tested negative for Covid-19 by 13% since April 21.

"Data have been updated to remove the antibody testing results," the DOH said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, Washington counted 26,784 coronavrius cases and 1,226 deaths, according to the DOH.