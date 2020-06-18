The top government health experts in the United States have been mostly missing from public discussions and updates on the coronavirus pandemic for weeks now.

Former White House medical team adviser under George W. Bush, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, said it’s because “they tell the truth.”

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, and top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci have given few updates on the US’ Covid-19 response and given few interviews on the state of the pandemic.

“Because they’re doctors and, by nature, they tell the truth. And the truth is that the pandemic is still very, very active in the United States and that we're not getting back to normal and there are difficult things that the public has to do,” Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

Reiner said that the experts’ opinions on the state of the pandemic go against messaging by the Trump administration.

“The vice president in his op-ed yesterday spoke about that he'd not only marshaled the whole government, but a whole-of-America response to this, but he really hasn't,” Reiner said.

“If he was doing that, if the administration was doing that, they would ask the American people to do something very difficult, which is to protect each other. And the way we protect each other is through social distancing and wearing masks and it's hard to do, and, and it's decidedly abnormal, but that’s how we put this pandemic down.”