Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Navajo Nation issues two 57-hour weekend lockdowns
From CNN’s Leslie Perrot and Joe Sutton
The Navajo Nation has announced another round of weekend lockdowns in an attempt to reduce coronavirus infections.
The first weekend lockdown is expected to:
Start on Friday, June 19
End on Monday, June 22
The second lockdown:
Starts on Friday, June 26
Ends on Monday, June 29
"We have to keep doing what we're doing by wearing protective masks, complying with the weekend lockdowns, staying home, and maintaining a six-foot distance from others," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a news release.
"Now is not the time to back down. Let’s not back down! Wear your masks, practice social distancing, and wash your hands."
36 min ago
Group of 16 friends test positive for coronavirus after trip to Florida bar
Erika Crisp was one of 16 friends who tested positive for coronavirus after one night out at a recently reopened Florida bar.
She told CNN's Chris Cuomo that she now regrets her decision to go out that night. “At the time it was more ‘out of sight, out mind,’ we hadn’t known anybody who had it personally, governor, mayor, everybody says it’s fine, we go out and it’s a friend’s birthday, it was a mistake,” Crisp said.
“I feel foolish, it’s too soon, clearly we got super-sick almost immediately, within days.”
Kat Layton echoed Crisp’s sentiments, and says she hopes her story will serve as a cautionary tale for others who might be itching for a return to a crowded bar.
“My experience is definitely of course, regretful. We feel foolish, standing there in front of those people, we knew we were pushing it,” Layton said, “We want to raise awareness and get ahead of it, we want to tell people it’s really not ready for what we thought it was ready for, it’s too soon.”
Dara Sweat told Cuomo she grew apprehensive as the text messages from her friends began to pile up.
“I was a little scared and nervous, and receiving the text messages that my friends were just ‘boom, positive, boom, positive, boom, positive, back to back to back, it was overwhelming," she said.
1 hr 5 min ago
US reports more than 24,000 new cases
From CNN's Joe Sutton
At least 24,219 new coronavirus cases and 840 virus-relateddeaths were recorded in the United States on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
A total of at least 2,137,707 Covid-19infections, including 116,962 related fatalities,have now been recorded in the US, according to JHU.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Covid-19 spread follows major highways, researchers say
From CNN Health’s Jen Christnesen
The Covid-19 pandemic seems to be following highways as it spreads, researchers from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania said on Tuesday.
The Policy Lab project team based at CHOP has been tracking cases across 384 US counties with active outbreaks.
What their model is seeing is that, predictably, as places open back up, people aren’t staying home. As more people interact with others, the disease spreads. And cases seem to be moving south to north along major traffic corridors -- highways like I-95 on the East Coast and I-85 in the South, and I-5 and I-10 in the West -- the team said.
“We look at this data every week and noticed the trend along the highways. We don't look at traffic with this model, but we thought it was interesting,”Policy Lab spokesperson Lauren Walens said.
What seems to slow the spread of the disease is the same that it has been from the beginning: staying home, wearing a mask, washing hands. “Personal vigilance,” Walens said, is key.
“It's impossible for us to know if everyone is wearing a mask or not,” Walens added. “There are all these variables. Temperature is one of them, but there's little difference between Atlanta and Jacksonville's weather, so weather can't explain the difference in the two cities. We think it’s in part mobility.”
The group’s next model update will be released on Wednesday.
2 hr 24 min ago
FDA pulls authorization of one of the first Covid-19 antibody tests it approved
From CNN Health’s Jen Christensen
The US Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use authorization for one of the first Covid-19 antibody tests granted such approval.
The FDA said it was concerned about the test’s accuracy.
The test was created by Chembio Diagnostic System, Inc. At the time the FDA gave its approval, the agency said it did meet the “may be effective” standard needed for the emergency use authorization.
False results: The federal government continued to evaluate the test's performance and determined that it gave a higher than expected rate of false results.
The risk to public health from false test results make the revocation of this authorization appropriate, the FDA said on its website, adding that the test may not be distributed.
"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 public health emergency, the FDA has balanced the urgent need for access to diagnostic and antibody tests with providing a level of oversight that helps to ensure accurate tests are being deployed," Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health said in a news release. "By continuing to monitor authorized tests and emerging scientific evidence, we are able to make changes when appropriate – including taking action when a test's benefits no longer outweigh its risks. Through these efforts, we are able to help assure that FDA-authorized tests meet the needs of the American public."
2 hr 33 min ago
Florida governor says "we're not shutting down" as state sees highest spike in new Covid-19 cases
From CNN’s Lindsay Benson and Jason Morris
On Monday, Florida saw almost 2,800 new coronavirus cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.
That's the highest single-day increase in confirmed infections the state has seen since the pandemic began.
While cases continue to increase in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters in Tallahassee that they will not be "shutting down."
"No, we're not shutting down, you know, we're going to go forward. We're going to continue to protect the most vulnerable. You know, we're going to urge, continue to advise, particularly our elderly population to maintain social distancing, avoid crowds," DeSantis said.
Beijing market cluster spreads to more than half of the city's districts
From Alex Lin in Hong Kong
The new outbreak of Covid-19 infections in Beijing has spread to nine of the city's 16 districts, according to state-run CCTV.
School classes will be suspended for all students from kindergarten to middle school, while final year students of junior and high schools will return to online courses, according to the the channel.
Some background: The Chinese capital reported more than 100 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases in the past five days, following an outbreak at Xinfadi, the city's largest wholesale food market.
Authorities in Beijing have imposed a soft lockdown on the entire city and raised its alert level from Level 3 to Level 2 as it tries to curb the new outbreak.
3 hr 9 min ago
Planned Trump rally in Tulsa is "criminal endangerment," health expert warns
From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman
US President Donald Trump’s planned rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend is “criminal endangerment,” a doctor said on Tuesday.
The rally is expected to draw a record-breaking turnout despite the risks of coronavirus spread. The administration has said it will distribute hand sanitizer and hand out masks, but that attendees are not required to wear them.
“What he’s doing in Tulsa is criminal endangerment,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN’s Erin Burnett.
“He's intentionally exposing people to the risk of acquiring a deadly virus just for a photo op. He's risking the health of people for a photo op,” Reiner said.
“The President needs a lot of people, wants the photo op and he doesn't really care what happens to the people who attend his rally,” he added. “I'm begging the people in Tulsa, don’t go to this. Watch it on television. Watch the President … and be safe at home. Do not go.”
3 hr 11 min ago
Mexico reports more than 4,500 new coronavirus cases
From CNN’s Matt Rivers in Mexico City
Mexico reported 4,599 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total to 154,863.
The country's health ministry also reported an additional 730 virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed people to have died from the infection to 18,130.