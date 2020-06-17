Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

CNN

Erika Crisp was one of 16 friends who tested positive for coronavirus after one night out at a recently reopened Florida bar.

She told CNN's Chris Cuomo that she now regrets her decision to go out that night. “At the time it was more ‘out of sight, out mind,’ we hadn’t known anybody who had it personally, governor, mayor, everybody says it’s fine, we go out and it’s a friend’s birthday, it was a mistake,” Crisp said.

“I feel foolish, it’s too soon, clearly we got super-sick almost immediately, within days.”

Kat Layton echoed Crisp’s sentiments, and says she hopes her story will serve as a cautionary tale for others who might be itching for a return to a crowded bar.

“My experience is definitely of course, regretful. We feel foolish, standing there in front of those people, we knew we were pushing it,” Layton said, “We want to raise awareness and get ahead of it, we want to tell people it’s really not ready for what we thought it was ready for, it’s too soon.”

Dara Sweat told Cuomo she grew apprehensive as the text messages from her friends began to pile up.

“I was a little scared and nervous, and receiving the text messages that my friends were just ‘boom, positive, boom, positive, boom, positive, back to back to back, it was overwhelming," she said.