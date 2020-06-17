World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Luke McGee and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 12:02 p.m. ET, June 17, 2020
53 min ago

Every GOP senator who attended a news conference today wore a mask

A group of GOP senators all wore face masks to a news conference to where they unveiled their police reform plan.

When each senator approached the lectern to speak, he or she removed his or her mask. The senators put their masks back on when they returned to the sides of the podium.

This is in contrast to how the White House how handled events and news conferences in the pandemic: In the Rose Garden on Tuesday afternoon, President Trump announced an executive order on policing without a mask on.

And by the look of a video the White House sent out on Twitter shortly afterward, almost no one in attendance wore a mask either.

2 hr 4 min ago

16 friends tested positive for Covid-19 after a night out in Florida. Hear their warning to the US public. 

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

A group of 16 friends all tested positive for coronavirus after a night out at a recently reopened Florida bar. They now want to warn and remind the American public that the pandemic is not over yet.

Three members of the group spoke to CNN's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night, and said they want others to be more cautious about taking advantage of looser coronavirus restrictions.

"We want to raise awareness and get ahead of it," Kat Layton told Cuomo. "We want to tell people it's really not ready for what we thought it was ready for, it's too soon."

The group had gathered for a friend's birthday, they said. The bar was crowded, and no one was wearing masks.

"Standing there in front of those people, we knew we were pushing it," Layton said.

At the time, the virus was "out of sight, out of mind" since they didn't know anyone who had contracted it and they heard from their mayor and governor that everything was fine, Erika Crisp said. But within days, they started getting sick.

"Receiving the text messages that my friends were just boom, positive, boom, positive, boom, positive, back to back to back, it was overwhelming," Dara Sweat told Cuomo.

Everyone in the group tested positive; and though some had flu like symptoms, none got seriously ill.

The women said they are confident they contracted the virus on that outing. Since then, they said, they have been messaged by strangers who also got sick after visiting the same bar that weekend.

Though Florida is continuing to reopen from coronavirus restrictions, the state recorded a record number of new cases on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW:

2 hr 1 min ago

German meat processing plant hit with coronavirus outbreak

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

The exterior of the Tönnies meat factory in Rheda-Wiedenbrück, Germany, is shown on May 11.
The exterior of the Tönnies meat factory in Rheda-Wiedenbrück, Germany, is shown on May 11. David Inderlied/picture alliance/Getty Images)

A large German meat processing plant has been hit an outbreak of coronavirus.

Sven-Georg Adenauer, the district administrator for Guetersloh in North Rhine Westfalia state says 400 new infections of employees at Toennies meat production in the nearby Rheda-Wiedenbrueck plant have been registered.

“We can only say sorry to those affected,” Andre Vielstaedte, press officer at meat producer Toennies, said at a press conference called after news of the outbreak Wednesday. “We will do everything to get the virus out of the processing plant, and that we are ready to work thereafter.”

Production has been stopped, he said. 

Dr Gereon Schulze Althoff, director of quality management and veterinary services at Toennies said the plant had a lot of foreign workers, many of whom had over the holidays in May and early June gone home and thus travelled and may have had the virus traveling with them.

“Our plants have not been built for a pandemic,” Schulze Althoff said at the press conference, describing how the plant had not been built with social distancing in mind.

Toennies is a well-known family-run business which describes itself as “active at several levels of the food industry. The international company operates in eight divisions, has approximately 16,500 employees, and in 2018 generated annual revenue of EUR 6.65 billion,” per its website. 

2 hr 8 min ago

US stocks open modestly higher

From CNN’s Anneken Tappe 

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange in an empty Financial District on June 15 in New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange in an empty Financial District on June 15 in New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

US stocks inched higher on Wednesday, in an effort to keep the rally going.

After Tuesday’s massive rally that had the Dow jump more than 800 points at its best, markets have pulled back some as investors are digesting more reports of increasing coronavirus infections. Still, we’re looking at the fourth-straight day of gains for US stocks.

Here is where things stood at opening:

  • The Dow opened up 0.2%, or 50 points.
  • The S&P 500 kicked off 0.3% higher.
  • The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5%.
2 hr 11 min ago

We expect passengers to wear masks when directed by flight attendants, FAA chief says

From CNN's Greg Wallace

A passenger rests while aboard a flight from Los Angeles to Houston on June 7. Mario Tama/Getty Images
A passenger rests while aboard a flight from Los Angeles to Houston on June 7. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration will tell Congress today he expects airplane passengers to wear a face mask when directed to by flight attendants, according to his prepared testimony shared by the FAA.   

Administrator Dickson’s testimony says the Transportation Department and FAA “expect the traveling public to follow airline crew directions and policies, which are in place for passenger protection and the health of air crews, and to take very seriously the precautions recommended by the CDC and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).”  

Neither the DOT nor FAA have made mask-wearing in airports and on airplanes a federal requirement. 

Secretary Elaine Chao said recently she believes government regulation in this area would be too heavy handed and inflexible.  

“Secretary Chao and the Department of Transportation have been clear that passengers should wear face coverings while traveling by air, for their own protection and the protection of those around them,” Dickson is set to say.  “Face coverings are especially important in situations where social distancing is not feasible.”  

 

2 hr 17 min ago

Pharmaceutical company begins phase 3 trial of arthritis drug for Covid-19 patients

From CNN's Jen Christensen

Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters stand in Indianapolis on May 21, 2012. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters stand in Indianapolis on May 21, 2012. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The first patient in a phase 3 trial was dosed with a drug from Eli Lilly that the pharmaceutical company hopes can help hospitalized patients with Covid-19.  

The drug — named baricitinib and marketed as Olumiant — is a therapy approved to treat adults that have moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis. 

The phase 3 study will enroll 400 patients with Covid-19 who have at least one marker for inflammation but have not been put on a ventilator by the start of the study. The study looks at whether the drug could reduce cytokine storm, the body’s hyper-inflammatory response to the virus and a severe complication that can come with Covid-19 infection. 

About the trial: The trial will be conducted in the United States, Latin America and Europe. Lilly said the company should know how well the therapy works in a couple of months. 

This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Patients will get standard care or they will be treated with baricitinib for 14 days or until they are discharged from the hospital. The study will measure if someone improves, if they are put on a ventilator by day 28, or if they die. 

The drug is also being used in a few other trials with Covid-19 patients. In one trial by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, scientists are trialing the drug in combination with Gilead’s antiviral remdesivir. 

2 hr 32 min ago

MLB should wrap up baseball season by October, Fauci says

From CNN's Health Gisela Crespo

A baseball with MLB logo is seen on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
A baseball with MLB logo is seen on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said baseball season should not extend past October to avoid the risk of spreading Covid-19.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, Fauci said Major League Baseball (MLB) should conclude the postseason in September over concerns of a second coronavirus wave in the fall.

“If the question is time, I would try to keep it in the core summer months and end it not with the way we play the World Series, until the end of October when it’s cold," Fauci said.

MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association, the player's union, are still negotiating a shortened baseball season. Both sides remain at odds over health protocols and the length of the season. 

Fauci explained that even with the current warm weather, there's been an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases as states continue to reopen, but said "the chances of there being less of an issue in the end of July and all of August and September are much, much better than if you go into October.”

“This virus is one that keeps fooling us. Under most circumstances — but we don’t know for sure here — viruses do better when the weather starts to get colder and people start spending more time inside, as opposed to outside," Fauci told the LA Times. "The community has a greater chance of getting infected."

Fauci said he misses watching his hometown team, the World Series champion Washington Nationals. But he told the LA Times he would go to a game in the stadium if there is limited capacity, spaced out seating and everyone is required to wear a mask — and if the infection rate in Washington, DC declines further. 

3 hr 8 min ago

European Union unveils plan to bulk buy possible Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN’s James Frater in London

The European Union on Wednesday put forward a strategy that would see the European Commission centrally purchase a Covid-19 vaccine on behalf of all EU countries.

In addition, to ensure the quick development and delivery of the vaccine, the plan would also see the commission pay upfront for some of the costs faced by vaccine producers, in exchange for the right to buy a set number of doses at a fixed price.

“At its core, joint action at EU level will allow all member states to increase the likelihood of finding an effective vaccine and to secure the necessary volume for our citizens at a good price," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said when announcing the plan.

The commission launching the strategy said centralizing "vaccine procurement at EU level has the merit of speed and efficiency by comparison with 27 separate processes." They added, “No Member State on its own has the capacity to secure the investment in developing and producing a sufficient number of vaccines.”

The commission believes that its EU-wide approach will create a number of advantages for both EU countries and producers. 

For vaccine producers, the commission says their process would cut red tape and offer a “significantly simplified negotiation process with a single point of contact.”

How the process would work: To enable rapid deployment of a vaccine across the EU, the commission would centrally negotiate with individual producers and invest in all stages of development from clinical trials to increasing capacity along the entire production chain to allow for large-scale production of the vaccine.

In return for investing upfront, the commission would have “the right to buy a specified number of vaccine doses in a given timeframe and at a given price,” according to their plan.

To finance this plan, the commission is proposing to use a new 2.7 billion euro fund called the Emergency Support Instrument which was created to help EU member states recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

For EU countries, the commission believes member states, “would be able to benefit from purchasing vaccines through a single procurement action,” and would also benefit from the “scientific and regulatory expertise of the Commission.”

 The commission is also asking countries to “participate in the process from the start” and “contribute their expertise on potential vaccine candidates”.

Last week France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands formed the Inclusive Vaccine Alliance to pool the national resources of those countries to secure 400 million doses of a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

3 hr 10 min ago

"Doctors' group" has been meeting as offshoot of White House coronavirus task force

From CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Kevin Liptak

 A “doctors’ group” has banded together as an offshoot of the White House coronavirus task force, a source close to the task force told CNN.

Members of the group include Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Robert Redfield.

The source said the doctors’ group meets two to three times a week by phone and then briefs Vice President Mike Pence.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a briefing on the administration's coronavirus response at the White House on March 2. Standing with Pence, from left: Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator; Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services; and Stephen Hahn, commissioner of food and drugs at the US Food and Drug Administration. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a briefing on the administration's coronavirus response at the White House on March 2. Standing with Pence, from left: Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator; Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services; and Stephen Hahn, commissioner of food and drugs at the US Food and Drug Administration. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

One of these briefings is scheduled for today, when the group plans to raise the issue of increased infection rates in many states.

Remember: President Trump declared last month that his coronavirus task force would continue "indefinitely" after he and Pence said they were phasing out the health-focused panel in favor of a group focused on reopening the economy.

The reversal came after outcry and concern from outside health experts, who said it was too early to disband the health-focused panel. 

Currently, there are 21 states with infection rates trending upward in newly reported cases from one week to the next.