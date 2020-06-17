Every GOP senator who attended a news conference today wore a mask

A group of 16 friends all tested positive for coronavirus after a night out at a recently reopened Florida bar. They now want to warn and remind the American public that the pandemic is not over yet.

Three members of the group spoke to CNN's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night, and said they want others to be more cautious about taking advantage of looser coronavirus restrictions.

"We want to raise awareness and get ahead of it," Kat Layton told Cuomo. "We want to tell people it's really not ready for what we thought it was ready for, it's too soon."

The group had gathered for a friend's birthday, they said. The bar was crowded, and no one was wearing masks.

"Standing there in front of those people, we knew we were pushing it," Layton said.

At the time, the virus was "out of sight, out of mind" since they didn't know anyone who had contracted it and they heard from their mayor and governor that everything was fine, Erika Crisp said. But within days, they started getting sick.

"Receiving the text messages that my friends were just boom, positive, boom, positive, boom, positive, back to back to back, it was overwhelming," Dara Sweat told Cuomo.

Everyone in the group tested positive; and though some had flu like symptoms, none got seriously ill.

The women said they are confident they contracted the virus on that outing. Since then, they said, they have been messaged by strangers who also got sick after visiting the same bar that weekend.

Though Florida is continuing to reopen from coronavirus restrictions, the state recorded a record number of new cases on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW: