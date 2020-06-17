Days before Trump rally, Tulsa sets daily record for confirmed coronavirus cases

City of Tulsa Facebook

Ninety-six Tulsa residents tested positive for Covid-19 in the past day, according to Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department.

This is a new daily record for the county, according to Dart. He said the number of cases reported are continuing to set new records.

There are 1,825 total positive cases in Tulsa County. At least 1,166 people have recovered and 64 residents have died.

In a news conference, Dart also issued a warning ahead of President Trump's campaign rally in the city on Saturday saying that "anyone planning to attend a large scale gathering will face an increased risk of becoming infected with Covid-19."

The rally would be Trump's first major campaign event since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of American life, and officials are expecting hundreds of thousands of supporters to attempt to attend.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in the news conference today that more than 1 million requests have been made to attend the rally.