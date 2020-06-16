Steroid can save 1 in 8 patients for $50, Oxford University study says

Yves Herman/Reuters

The steroid dexamethasone can save one life for every eight patients treated for Covid-19, with the whole treatment only costing around $50 dollars, one of the leaders of the Oxford University study said Tuesday at the UK government briefing.

“The drug itself is very widely available. It’s on almost every pharmacy shelf in every hospital, it’s available throughout the world and it’s extremely cheap,” according to Peter Hornby, professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases and Global Health at the University of Oxford.

“If we treat eight patients in intensive care with this drug, we’ll save one life. And the total cost of treating all eight patients is only about 40 [British] pounds – so this is really really remarkable and we’re extremely pleased with this result,” Hornby said, standing alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Hornby said that when administered to ventilated Covid-19 patients over ten days, it reduces the risk of death by about 35%.

Describing dexamethasone as an “old drug – some people would say it’s a boring drug,” Hornby said the drug had different effects on different groups.

“In ventilated patients with Covid-19 the drug dexamethasone – so 10 days of treatment with that which is tablet or injection – it reduces risk of death by about 35%. In patients on the ward who require oxygen and have Covid, it reduces the risk of death by about 20%. That covers about 75% of patients in the hospital who would receive a mortality benefit from using this drug,” Hornby said standing alongside Johnson.

Read more about the study and steroid dexamethasone: