NYC could enter phase 2 of reopening on June 22 if indicators and state deem it ready, mayor says 

New York City will be ready for phase two of reopening on June 22 if the indicators and the discussions with the state indicate “we’re ready to go,” Mayor Bill De Blasio said in a news conference today.

Phase two is tentatively booked for June 22, though the mayor said earlier he believes it will take a bit longer than that.

Phase two allows for a wider range of businesses to continue to reopen under Covid-19 guidelines, including retail businesses and offices.

Malls, specifically any indoor common portions of retail shopping malls with 100,000 or more square feet of retail space available for lease, must remain closed to the public

Large gathering and event venues, including but not limited to establishments that host concerts, conferences, or other in-person performances or presentations in front of an in-person audience, must also remain closed to the public.

When asked later in the news conference about the next reopening phase, the mayor said "we want to know what that has resulted in in terms of the spread of the disease, or maybe it hasn’t, we don’t know that answer yet cause not enough time has passed.”

“We need more information,” he said.

The decision to enter the next phase or wait more time will be made alongside the state on June 22.

The mayor said he likes to keep expectations low and points to the beginning of July.