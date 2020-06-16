World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 4:13 p.m. ET, June 16, 2020
2 hr 1 min ago

US government is exploring 14 Covid-19 vaccine candidates and plans to narrow list to 7 

From CNN Health’s Wes Bruer

In May the US Department of Health and Human Services announced more than a billion dollars in support of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
The US government is exploring 14 Covid-19 vaccine candidates out of more than 100 currently in development worldwide, with plans to narrow the list to about seven before further testing, senior Trump administration officials said during a telephone briefing on Tuesday. 

Large-scale, randomized trials would then be conducted with the most promising candidates from those seven.

How they will decide on the seven is an ongoing discussion but the criteria will be those that are safest, most effective and technologies that lend themselves to faster manufacturing to scale.

More on the vaccine candidates: Some of the 14 vaccine candidate options are already in clinical trials with US government support. 

The senior administration officials did not specify which 14 candidates are being considered, but some vaccine candidates have been previously identified receiving government support.

In March, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced $456 million in funds for Johnson & Johnson’s candidate vaccine, with phase one clinical trials set to begin this summer.

The following month, HHS made around $483 million available to Moderna in support of its candidate vaccine, which began phase one trials on March 16 and received a fast-track designation from US Food and Drug Administration, which makes it eligible for “accelerated approval” and “priority review” and ensures frequent communication with the FDA throughout the approval process.

And in May, HHS announced more than a billion dollars in support of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, being developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford, along with a pledge to eventually make 300 million doses available to the United States with the first ones being delivered as early as October. 

The senior administration officials cautioned that it is not 100% certain a viable vaccine will come from the 14 candidates, and there is a chance that if one is developed it could be better suited to certain demographics.

But the government is taking as many steps as possible to ensure a safe and effective vaccine by January, officials said.

If and when a vaccine is developed, officials said they do not expect to vaccinate all Americans initially and certain groups will be prioritized.

2 hr 15 min ago

Airport temperature checks should be done by medical professionals, not TSA officers, union official says

From CNN's Greg Wallace

An airport employee measures the temperature of a traveler at San Francisco International Airport on Monday, June 1.
A top union official said Tuesday he believes because Transportation Security Administration officers are “not medical professionals,” they should not be responsible for conducting temperature screenings of travelers at airports.  

“I think that this is a task that needs to be assigned to a medical professional and not a TSO officer,” Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, testified at a House Homeland Security subcommittee hearing. “They do an outstanding job at making sure that the public fly safely, but I don’t know how well they would fare if they had to become medical professionals.”  

CNN reported in May that TSA officials were developing a plan to have checkpoint officers screen travelers for fevers, but thus far, that plan has not come into fruition. Airlines have urged the agency to handle that responsibility.  

Around 19,000 TSA employees are members of AFGE Council 100.  

 

2 hr 22 min ago

Pennsylvania reports 33 more coronavirus deaths

From CNN's Melanie Schuman

Pennsylvania is reporting another 362 cases of coronavirus for a total of 79,483, according to a news release from the state's Department of Health. There have also been an additional 33 deaths attributed to the virus for a total of 6,276.

An additional 630 have positive serology tests, which the state considers as probable, but not confirmed cases.

2 hr 17 min ago

New Jersey reports 51 more coronavirus deaths

From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield

New Jersey reported 51 new deaths on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced in his daily presser.

The statewide death total in New Jersey is now 12,727. Nearly half of those deaths — 6,020 – have been in long-term care facilities. 

New Jersey reported 470 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 167,426 cases, Murphy said. 

The governor said there are also positive indicators in the state as well. New cases continue to trend down, the governor said. New Jersey is currently ranked 32nd in the US in new Covid-19 cases reported per day. 

2 hr 50 min ago

Philadelphia hasn't seen a spike in Covid-19 cases due to protests, health department says

From CNN’s Alec Snyder

Philadelphia has not seen a spike in coronavirus cases since protests began in the city, the Department of Public Health said in a statement today.

The health department reported there was an increase in the number of people getting tested recently.

Here's a statement from a health department spokesperson:

"The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has not seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases due to recent protests thus far. We have, however, seen an increase in the number of people getting tested, which the Health Department encourages for everyone who may have been exposed to COVID, including at a protest, to get tested. (Health Commissioner) Dr. (Thomas) Farley reported that fewer than 6% of the tests completed recently came back as positive, which is the lowest we’ve seen."

 

2 hr 49 min ago

Steroid can save 1 in 8 patients for $50, Oxford University study says

From CNN's Schams Elwazer, Jacqueline Howard and Mia Alberti

Yves Herman/Reuters
The steroid dexamethasone can save one life for every eight patients treated for Covid-19, with the whole treatment only costing around $50 dollars, one of the leaders of the Oxford University study said Tuesday at the UK government briefing. 

“The drug itself is very widely available. It’s on almost every pharmacy shelf in every hospital, it’s available throughout the world and it’s extremely cheap,” according to Peter Hornby, professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases and Global Health at the University of Oxford.

“If we treat eight patients in intensive care with this drug, we’ll save one life. And the total cost of treating all eight patients is only about 40 [British] pounds – so this is really really remarkable and we’re extremely pleased with this result,” Hornby said, standing alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Hornby said that when administered to ventilated Covid-19 patients over ten days, it reduces the risk of death by about 35%.

Describing dexamethasone as an “old drug – some people would say it’s a boring drug,” Hornby said the drug had different effects on different groups.

“In ventilated patients with Covid-19 the drug dexamethasone – so 10 days of treatment with that which is tablet or injection – it reduces risk of death by about 35%. In patients on the ward who require oxygen and have Covid, it reduces the risk of death by about 20%. That covers about 75% of patients in the hospital who would receive a mortality benefit from using this drug,” Hornby said standing alongside Johnson. 

Read more about the study and steroid dexamethasone:

Steroid reduces risk of death in severe Covid-19 patients, trial suggests
3 hr 18 min ago

Hilton will cut thousands of corporate roles globally

From CNN’s Alison Kosik

The Hilton Worldwide Holdings headquarters in McLean, Virginia.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings announced it is cutting 2,100 corporate employees, as the hospitality company deals with “unprecedented challenges for the travel and tourism industry.”

The company also said it is extending previously announced furloughs, reduced hours and corporate pay cuts for up to an additional 90 days. 

“Never in Hilton’s 101-year history has our industry faced a global crisis that brings travel to a virtual standstill," Hilton’s President and CEO Christopher Nassetta said in a statement.

Nassetta said he’s devastated that in order to protect the business “we have been forced to take actions that directly impact our team members.” 

The hotel industry has taken a massive hit because of stay-at-home orders during the pandemic. 

Data from hospitality analytics company STR found that only 21.6% of hotel rooms in the US were occupied between March 29 and April 4. 

The data shows occupancy levels have improved since then, but that “year over year declines remain significant.”

3 hr 21 min ago

More staff needed to support US-Mexico border, official says

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

More trained staff are needed to detect Covid-19 and implement protocols at the US-Mexico border, said Dr. Ciro Ugarte, director of Health Emergencies at the Pan American Health Organization.

Speaking during a briefing on Tuesday, PAHO said it and other organizations have been training staff so that they are better able to put these protocols into place – but it’s not enough.

“We do have protocols for the management and prevention of cases, but this is highly difficult because of the lack of trained staff,” Ugarte said.

“We have seen a constant flow of people going back to Mexico, because of them wanting to go back, but also because we have had some cases of forced returns,” Ugarte said.

There has also been a call to increase surveillance at the border “to better respond from a medical point of view,” he said.

4 hr 5 min ago

Fauci calls on Americans to be responsible during the pandemic: “We are all in this together"

From CNN Health’s Amanda Watts

Dr. Anthony Fauci, left, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on April 29.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is calling on Americans to be responsible, as lockdown measures are lifted across the United States.

Speaking to NPR’s 1A program on Tuesday, Fauci said some people think, “'Oh, what the heck? I just want to go in a crowded place and go in a bar and go into a restaurant and not adhere to the recommendations — no big deal.’ Well, you know, in the big picture of things, it is a big deal because you're contributing to a risk of a very serious disease.” 

“And Covid-19 is a serious disease,” he added.

Fauci said there is often a feeling, especially in the younger generation, that coronavirus isn’t a serious disease.

“That really is unfortunate because, first of all, there are serious consequences. … You're part of a process that could then spread it to people who are vulnerable.”

 Fauci urged Americans need to think about “your responsibility to society in general.”

“Because we are all in this together,” he said. “This is a global pandemic.”

Fauci warned the US has to continue to protect ourselves, because the concept of herd immunity isn’t going to help us yet.

 “We are not anywhere close, by any means, to herd immunity,” he said.

“The bottom line is, you've got to protect yourself. You cannot depend on quote this herd immunity -- which is the reason why I and others keep emphasizing: Avoid crowds, wear masks, wash your hands, do the things that would protect you from getting exposed to the virus," Fauci said.