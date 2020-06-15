The director of the Tulsa Health Department said he wishes President Donald Trump would postpone his planned campaign rally set to take place there on Saturday, citing concerns about a recent increase in local cases of Covid-19.

In an interview with the local newspaper, Tulsa World, Bruce Dart said, "I wish we could postpone this to a time when the virus isn't as large a concern as it is today."

The city's health department on Friday said it recorded its highest daily increase of coronavirus cases to date.

"I think it's an honor for Tulsa to have a sitting president want to come and visit our community, but not during a pandemic," Dart told Tulsa World. "I'm concerned about our ability to protect anyone who attends a large, indoor event, and I'm also concerned about our ability to ensure the president stays safe as well."

CNN reached out to the Trump campaign about Dart's concerns and was told the campaign has no comment.

