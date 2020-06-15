GOP congressman tests positive for coronavirus

South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice announced on Facebook that he is recovering from coronavirus after he and his family contracted it recently.
Rice said his case has been mild, with symptoms including a low fever and mild cough.
"I never stopped eating or drinking or working or moving,” he wrote. "The only bad thing is I have completely lost sense of taste and smell. CAN’T TASTE BACON!!!"
Kellyanne Conway says she hopes Tulsa rally attendees will adhere to "the reasonable guidelines"
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said the campaign will conduct temperature checks and give out face masks and hand sanitizer at the President’s upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as Tulsa health officials express skepticism over whether this is the right time for a large campaign event.
“I saw the campaign tweeted out they’ve got about a million RSVPs, that’s quite extraordinary,” Conway said at the White House Monday. “And that they’re doing temperature checks, giving everybody a face mask, and hand sanitizer.”
“It sounds like the campaign is taking steps that comport with what the CDC has said, and possibly even Tulsa, or state of Oklahoma guidelines,” she continued. “I’d have to look at that, see what phase they’re in. They’re pretty well along there in Oklahoma.”
Conway called those decisions “good,” and “a recognition that there are guidelines in place that should be followed.”
“We certainly hope that the people in Oklahoma will adhere to all the reasonable guidelines,” she added.
Some context: Earlier Monday, Principal Deputy Communications Director for the Trump campaign Erin Perrine told Fox Business that “the campaign takes the safety and health of the American people very seriously,” and would be “taking precautions to make this a safe rally for rallygoers.”
CNN reported Sunday the director of the Tulsa Health Department said he wishes President Trump would postpone his planned campaign rally set to take place there on Saturday, citing concerns about a significant increase in local cases of Covid-19.
In an interview with the local newspaper, Tulsa World, Dr. Bruce Dart said, "I wish we could postpone this to a time when the virus isn't as large a concern as it is today."
The city's health department on Friday said it recorded its highest daily increase of coronavirus cases to date.
2020 US Open of Surfing canceled due to Covid-19 concerns
From CNN's Kevin Dotson
The 2020 US Open of Surfing has been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, tournament organizers announced Monday.
The annual event was to have taken place in early August at Huntington Beach, California. Tournament organizers vow the event will return in 2021.
"The decision to cancel was made after careful consideration, with the health and safety of fans, athletes, staff, and the local community remaining the top priority," their statement said.
Report: Several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans test positive for Covid-19
From CNN's Wayne Sterling
Several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players have tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
According to the report, none of the players were in the teams' facilities and both teams followed proper health protocols.
The Cowboys tell CNN in a statement on Monday, "Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees."
CNN has reached out to the Texans and the NFL for confirmation.
WHO continues to review its use of hydroxychloroquine in Solidarity Trial
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
The World Health Organization is still reviewing the use of hydroxychloroquine in its Solidarity Trial, a multi-country clinical study of Covid-19 treatment options.
Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies Program, said during a briefing in Geneva on Monday that the executive group reviewing the Solidarity Trial is meeting this week.
"We’ll come back to you on Wednesday with an update on those deliberations and where we go from here," Ryan said.
In May, WHO temporarily paused the hydroxychloroquine arms of its Solidarity Trial due to concerns surrounding the drug's safety and in order to review its own data. Then earlier this month, after that review, WHO announced that it would resume studying hydroxychloroquine as a potential Covid-19 treatment in the trial.
Yet in the days following, a separate trial in the United Kingdom, called the Recovery Trial, announced plans to stop using hydroxychloroquine in its study due to there being "no evidence of benefit," according to the researchers. That spurred WHO to conduct another review of the hydroxychloroquine arm in its Solidarity Trial, which is still underway.
Vermont extends state of emergency to July 15
From CNN’s Pamela Wessmann
Vermont’s Gov. Phil Scott extended the state’s Covid-19 emergency order to July 15.
Scott explained the order is just a vehicle to manage their response and to help “lift things when the time is right.”
He explained if data continues to show the state is moving in the right direction, the openings will continue.
Vermont’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Mark Levine, addressed the recent outbreak in Winooski and Burlington. He said he thinks they are doing a nice job with containment, but, “I want to look at targeted testing this week, in both Burlington and Winooski, before I put closure to the outbreak.”
Scott noted that campgrounds will be open today at 100% capacity, up from 50% capacity.
At least 28 coronavirus cases linked to West Virginia church
From CNN's Shawn Nottingham
Officials in West Virginia are monitoring a Covid-19 cluster tied to a Lewisburg-area church, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
Justice said at least 28 people associated with Graystone Baptist Church have tested positive.
The National Guard arrived to decontaminate the church on Sunday, and additional testing has also been added in the area, according to Justice.
WHO calls coronavirus cluster in Beijing "significant"
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
The World Health Organization called a coronavirus cluster of more than 100 cases in Beijing a “significant event.”
Speaking during a briefing on Monday, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, said, “In China, when you spend over 50 days without having any significant local transmission the cluster like this is a concern, and it needs to be investigated and controlled.”
“In that sense, it is big news. Within the grand scheme of things around the number of cases per day around the world, it's not, but it is significant event,” Ryan said.
“We're always concerned for clusters,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO infectious disease epidemiologist.
Van Kerkhove said every single case needs to be addressed, “but clusters are a special condition, because in any country we need to understand why is there the clustering?”
Ryan said now is the time to investigate what’s driving the new infections. “It's important for us to hypothesize. It's important for us to make models about what might be happening. But the answer is lay in careful, careful, systematic, exhaustive investigation of disease clusters, to really look at what is happening in these situations," he said.
“If we get that, we will build up a much better picture of the public health advice we need to give our communities — on what behaviors to avoid, and what places to avoid, and what circumstances to avoid,” Ryan added.
WHO confirms the US is still a member state of the organization
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed on Monday that the United States is still among WHO's member states.
"Yes, the United States is still a member of the — a member state — of the World Health Organization," Tedros said when asked about the relationship during a briefing in Geneva on Monday.
Why this matters: President Trump announced plans in May to terminate the United States' relationship with WHO, including pulling funding.
Last week, Tedros said during a media briefing that WHO's relationship with the United States is "not about the money" but rather "working together" on efforts to improve public health.