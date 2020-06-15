GOP congressman tests positive for coronavirus

Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, on May 7. Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Sipa USA

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said the campaign will conduct temperature checks and give out face masks and hand sanitizer at the President’s upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as Tulsa health officials express skepticism over whether this is the right time for a large campaign event.

“I saw the campaign tweeted out they’ve got about a million RSVPs, that’s quite extraordinary,” Conway said at the White House Monday. “And that they’re doing temperature checks, giving everybody a face mask, and hand sanitizer.”

“It sounds like the campaign is taking steps that comport with what the CDC has said, and possibly even Tulsa, or state of Oklahoma guidelines,” she continued. “I’d have to look at that, see what phase they’re in. They’re pretty well along there in Oklahoma.”

Conway called those decisions “good,” and “a recognition that there are guidelines in place that should be followed.”

“We certainly hope that the people in Oklahoma will adhere to all the reasonable guidelines,” she added.

Some context: Earlier Monday, Principal Deputy Communications Director for the Trump campaign Erin Perrine told Fox Business that “the campaign takes the safety and health of the American people very seriously,” and would be “taking precautions to make this a safe rally for rallygoers.”

CNN reported Sunday the director of the Tulsa Health Department said he wishes President Trump would postpone his planned campaign rally set to take place there on Saturday, citing concerns about a significant increase in local cases of Covid-19.

In an interview with the local newspaper, Tulsa World, Dr. Bruce Dart said, "I wish we could postpone this to a time when the virus isn't as large a concern as it is today."

The city's health department on Friday said it recorded its highest daily increase of coronavirus cases to date.