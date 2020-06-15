Report: Several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans test positive for Covid-19

A bottle of hydroxychloroquine and pills sit on a counter at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, on May 20. George Frey/AFP/Getty Images

The World Health Organization is still reviewing the use of hydroxychloroquine in its Solidarity Trial, a multi-country clinical study of Covid-19 treatment options.

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies Program, said during a briefing in Geneva on Monday that the executive group reviewing the Solidarity Trial is meeting this week.

"We’ll come back to you on Wednesday with an update on those deliberations and where we go from here," Ryan said.

During Monday's briefing, WHO officials were asked about their hydroxychloroquine study in wake of the US Food and Drug Administration pulling its emergency use authorization for the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19.

In May, WHO temporarily paused the hydroxychloroquine arms of its Solidarity Trial due to concerns surrounding the drug's safety and in order to review its own data. Then earlier this month, after that review, WHO announced that it would resume studying hydroxychloroquine as a potential Covid-19 treatment in the trial.

Yet in the days following, a separate trial in the United Kingdom, called the Recovery Trial, announced plans to stop using hydroxychloroquine in its study due to there being "no evidence of benefit," according to the researchers. That spurred WHO to conduct another review of the hydroxychloroquine arm in its Solidarity Trial, which is still underway.