A waiter at Raku wears a protective face mask as serve customers outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic on June 12, in Bethesda, Maryland. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

According to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States, there are at least 2,074,526 cases of coronavirus in the US, including at least 115,436 deaths.

On Friday, Johns Hopkins reported 25,540 new cases and 767 new deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

For the latest Johns Hopkins University US numbers, check here. CNN’s map, using JHU data, continues to refresh every 15 mins.