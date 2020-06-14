Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced today 305 new Covid-19 cases and an additional 40 deaths in the state.
That is a decrease in the number of new cases and deaths in the state from the day before. On Saturday, Murphy tweeted that the state reported more than 500 new cases of coronavirus and more than 100 new deaths.
Here is what Murphy tweeted today:
54 min ago
NY governor says there is a "very real possibility" state will roll back reopening if areas violate rules
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said “there is a very real possibility” that reopening would be rolled back if there are a high number of violations of the policy, tantamount to a high likelihood of the spread the virus.
He was asked specifically about Manhattan and Hamptons.
“If we have a high number of violations of the policy, which is tantamount to a high likelihood of the spread of the virus, and the local governments are not monitoring, policing, doing the compliance, yes there is a very real possibility that we would roll back the reopening in those areas. The only alternative would be to pause the entire reopening.”
He said the state is watching for a spike in numbers.
“Warning, enforce the law..” he said.
1 hr 9 min ago
New York governor says failing to wear a mask is "disrespectful" to essential workers "who gave their life"
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today failure to wear a mask is “disrespectful to the healthcare workers and the essential workers who sacrificed themselves for 100 days — some of whom died and gave their life to crush this Covid virus."
"They gave their life. It is disrespectful not to have the courtesy, the decency to wear a mask.”
1 hr ago
New York has received 25,000 complaints of noncompliance with reopening rules, governor says
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said they have received reports from across the state that there are large gatherings, social distancing is being violated, and people aren’t wearing masks. He said the state has received 25,000 complaints of businesses that are in violation of the reopening plan.
Manhattan and the Hamptons are “the leading areas in the state with violations," the governor said.
“We have never received more complaints in a shorter period of time," he added.
He continued: “What’s alarming about the 25,000 is the volume but it also shows how smart people and how offended people are that they are complaining."
He said this is particularly true at bars and restaurants. “This is a question of violating the law.”
Cuomo ran through the consequences to explain the gravity of the situation. A bar or restaurant can lose their liquor license for violating the rules, “that is a big deal,” he adds “we’re not kidding around.”
Inspectors and task force members are enforcing this, Cuomo said, adding he called a couple of bars and restaurants himself after he saw images from within.
“You’re playing with your license,” he said he told them.
An individual cannot violate the open container law as well, he added. “You cant stand on the sidewalk drinking a beer, you’re violating the open container law,”
He also advised local governments that failure to govern will result in closures.
Earlier he said “It is our behavior, nothing more nothing less,” that determines the future of reopening. “When all the numbers are good, those numbers can change in a week.”
1 hr 38 min ago
New York reports 23 coronavirus deaths, governor says
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state reported 23 more deaths from Covid-19, the “lowest number ever.”
He explained that when the number gets this low it’s basically a question of how people are recording the cause of death across the nation because there may be situations where a person dies from multiple causes — Covid, cancer or heart disease, etc."
“We breathe a deep sigh of relief today,” Cuomo said, adding that the death count, among all the numbers, is the “one number we can’t fix.”
“On the numbers we are making really great progress” he added.
He called today, "another great day in terms of achievement by New Yorkers.”
Hospitalizations are at its lowest point since the “horrific” journey began, he said.
He added that Staten Island had an uptick in percentage of positive cases which he said could be an “aberration” but adds, “we’re watching it.”
1 hr 50 min ago
US Surgeon General: Face coverings bring more freedom, not less
From CNN's Roxanne Garcia
The US Surgeon General on Sunday pushed back on the idea that face coverings infringe on freedoms – and said they’re important to slow the spread of coronavirus and reopen the economy.
“Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice — but if more wear them, we’ll have MORE freedom to go out,” Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said in a tweet today.
He said face coverings lead to less asymptomatic spread of the virus, which leads to more places opening sooner.
“Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face covering!” Adams said in the tweet, which also included a photo of him in a mask.
What this is about: Public health officials have emphasized the importance of face coverings amid the country’s reopening, given that people without symptoms could unknowingly transmit Covid-19. The coverings are primarily to prevent people with the virus from infecting others.
Earlier guidance from US officials didn’t recommend widespread masking, but in April, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended face coverings for the general public in places where social distancing is difficult to maintain, like grocery stores.
At the time, CDC cited growing evidence that people could spread coronavirus without feeling sick.
Read Surgeon General Adams' tweet:
2 hr 5 min ago
UK reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll since March
From CNN's Zahid Mahmood in London
The UK reported 36 deaths due to Covid-19, the lowest daily coronavirus death toll since March, according to figures from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on Sunday.
3 hr 32 min ago
GOP official says there is no plan for social distancing at Trump rally
From CNN's Kristen Holmes
Trump campaign and Tulsa GOP officials say more than 300,000 people have expressed interest in attending President Trump’s rally in Tulsa. Since the rally site, the Bank of Oklahoma Center, only holds around 20,000 people, there are currently discussions about whether they will add a second event, the campaign and one official said.
As for the potential of massive crowds gathering in a city that is in the middle of a coronavirus spike, there are currently no plans to practice social distancing at the rally according to one GOP official.
The campaign has not responded to numerous requests for comment regarding what precautions it will take at the rally because of Covid-19.
The campaign and local organizers plan on the event being held in a packed arena. The GOP official told CNN that there were ongoing discussions among organizers and the campaign as to what precautions, if any, will be put place, including possible temperature scans for supporters before they’re allowed inside the arena. This official said a temperature check is consistent with what many businesses in the state are doing as they reopen. With the caveat that the plans are not finalized, the official told CNN that as of now masks would be optional, and noted that the President himself doesn’t like wearing a mask and it’s up to individuals to decide.
Sen. James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday he was planning on attending the rally. When Jake asked Lankford if he was going to wear a mask, he responded that he had not decided yet.
CNN's Ryan Nobles contributed to this report.
3 hr 28 min ago
Spain to reopen borders with EU countries except Portugal on June 21
From CNN's Max Ramsay in London
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced his country will reopen its borders to people from other European Union countries – with the exception of Portugal - on June 21.
“From then the obligation for travelers who enter our country to quarantine will disappear,” Sánchez said at a press conference on Sunday in Madrid.
The delay for reopening borders with Portugal was at the request of the Portuguese government, according to Sánchez.
He also said external borders would not reopen until after June 30, and a list of “safe countries” would be drawn up for which restrictions would be lifted from July 1.
Spain is currently in a state of Emergency, closed to tourists, and international arrivals have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. The lifting of restrictions for other EU members will coincide with the end of the State of Emergency in the country.
Some other EU countries, including France, are due to lift border restrictions with countries in the European Union on Monday June 15.