Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Florida researchers say experiments have shown the coronavirus has mutated in a way that makes it infect human cells more easily.

Scientists at the Scripps Research Institute said the mutation affects the spike protein – a structure on the outside of the virus that it uses to get into cells.

If the findings are confirmed, it would the first time someone has demonstrated the virus has changed in a significant way.

“Viruses with this mutation were much more infectious than those without the mutation in the cell culture system we used,” Scripps Research virologist Hyeryun Choe, who helped lead the study, said in a statement.

Choe and colleagues ran a series of experiments in lab dishes that show a mutation called D614G gives the virus many more spikes, which in turn make it easier for it to get into cells. They’ve published their findings on a preprint server called BioRxiv – that means the work has not been reviewed by other experts in the field.

They said more research is needed to show whether this changes how the virus infects people, and whether the change has affected the course of the pandemic.

Just this week, the World Health Organization said coronavirus mutations seen so far had not made it more easily transmissible, nor had they made it more likely to cause serious illness.