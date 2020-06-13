World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Joshua Berlinger and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 1:01 a.m. ET, June 13, 2020
1 hr 6 min ago

Mexico reports more than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases in a single day for the first time

From CNN's Matt Rivers in Mexico City

Mexico has yet again recorded its largest single-day increase in fresh coronavirus cases — surpassing the 5,000 in a day milestone for the first time.

Health officials reported an additional 5,222 cases Friday evening, along with 504 deaths.

The country now has a total of 139,196 confirmed cases and 16,448 deaths.

31 min ago

Brazilian family storms Covid-19 ICU after death of relative

From journalists Marcia Reverdosa and Rodrigo Pedroso in São Paulo

Upset by the death of a hospitalized relative, members of a Brazilian family stormed the intensive care unit of a Rio de Janeiro hospital used to treat Covid-19 patients on Friday.

According to Rio de Janeiro’s municipal health secretary, the visibly upset family entered the ICU, broke a sign and slammed a door. Security staff and members of the health staff intervened to calm the situation at the Ronaldo Gazolla Hospital.

Rio’s municipal health secretary denied a local media report that the relatives wanted to inspect ICU bed occupancy following a call by President Jair Bolsonaro to do so.

Dr. Alexandre Telles, president of a local doctors’ union and a physician at the Ronaldo Gazolla Hospital, told CNN the family members entered a restricted area. 

"They went there and verbally harassed professionals, got into the nursing areas, distressing patients, and threw computers on the floor. It was very difficult,” Telles said. "We understand families can get very upset, but this anger towards professionals who are already under a lot of stress is unfair, to say the least."

The incident followed a call from Bolsonaro asking Brazilians to enter Covid-19 wards to inspect hospital conditions.

Bolsonaro said in a Facebook Live on Thursday that local politicians may be inflating data on the number of deaths from coronavirus to receive more money and to blame his government for the country's infections spike.

Brazil has more than 828,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 41,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.

Watch how coronavirus is overrunning Rio's hospitals:

1 hr 6 min ago

French government to lift travel restrictions on internal European borders on Monday

From CNN's Eva Tapiero

The French government will lift coronavirus travel restrictions on its internal European borders on June 15, said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in a joint statement released Friday.

From Monday, people coming from European Union member states – as well as from Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland and the Vatican – will be able to enter French territory without restrictions. 

"People from European area countries are also exempt from quarantine upon their arrival in France," the statement said. "However, reciprocal restriction measures will continue to apply at the borders with Spain and with the United Kingdom."

France will maintain reciprocal restrictions with Spain until June 21, including a 14-day quarantine for all passengers arriving by air. Travelers arriving to France from the UK will no longer be subjected to entry restrictions from June 15 but will be required to observe a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. 

France will also move towards gradually reopening its Schengen zone external borders from July 1, according to the statement. 

"This opening will be carried out in a progressive and differentiated manner depending on the health situation of the different third countries, and in accordance with the procedures that will be adopted at European level by then," the statement said. 

France will also give priority to visa and residence permit requests for international students.

"Given the challenges of university attractiveness, international students will be allowed, whatever their country of origin, to come to France and the conditions of their arrival will be facilitated," the statement added.

1 hr 5 min ago

Experiment suggests coronavirus has evolved to infect human cells more easily

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

Florida researchers say experiments have shown the coronavirus has mutated in a way that makes it infect human cells more easily.

Scientists at the Scripps Research Institute said the mutation affects the spike protein – a structure on the outside of the virus that it uses to get into cells.

If the findings are confirmed, it would the first time someone has demonstrated the virus has changed in a significant way.

“Viruses with this mutation were much more infectious than those without the mutation in the cell culture system we used,” Scripps Research virologist Hyeryun Choe, who helped lead the study, said in a statement. 

Choe and colleagues ran a series of experiments in lab dishes that show a mutation called D614G gives the virus many more spikes, which in turn make it easier for it to get into cells. They’ve published their findings on a preprint server called BioRxiv – that means the work has not been reviewed by other experts in the field.

They said more research is needed to show whether this changes how the virus infects people, and whether the change has affected the course of the pandemic.  

Just this week, the World Health Organization said coronavirus mutations seen so far had not made it more easily transmissible, nor had they made it more likely to cause serious illness.

39 min ago

Oregon governor pauses reopening statewide due to spikes in Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Hollie Silverman 

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that the state is delaying further county reopenings statewide by seven days due to a spike in new Covid-19 cases.

"This is essentially a statewide yellow light," Brown said during a news conference.

She said that the state was aware there could be a spike in cases as restrictions were lifted. 

"Unfortunately, we are now seeing that happen in several parts of the state in both rural and urban Oregon," Brown said.

Oregon authorities have put all applications by counties to move into the next phase of reopening on hold for the next week as a result, she said.

Twenty-nine counties are currently in phase two of the reopening process. Three counties are in phase one and have not yet applied for phase two, while three other counties are in phase one and have applied for phase two. Those applications are being put on hold for one week.  

"The virus makes the timelines, we don't make the timelines," Brown said. 

The numbers: There were 178 new cases reported statewide Thursday, the largest number in a day since the pandemic began, Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said during the news conference.

The number of newly reported cases increased by 75% in the week ending June 7, according to Allen.

There were 620 new cases of infection last week, an 18% increase from the prior week, Allen said. The percent of positive tests also rose from 1.9% to 3% in the 18,271 tests reported last week, Allen said.

The governor said the increases they are seeing are not concentrated in one area, but are all over the state.

WATCH: