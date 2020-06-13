Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

The French government will lift coronavirus travel restrictions on its internal European borders on June 15, said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in a joint statement released Friday.
From Monday, people coming from European Union member states – as well as from Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland and the Vatican – will be able to enter French territory without restrictions.
"People from European area countries are also exempt from quarantine upon their arrival in France," the statement said. "However, reciprocal restriction measures will continue to apply at the borders with Spain and with the United Kingdom."
France will maintain reciprocal restrictions with Spain until June 21, including a 14-day quarantine for all passengers arriving by air. Travelers arriving to France from the UK will no longer be subjected to entry restrictions from June 15 but will be required to observe a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.
France will also move towards gradually reopening its Schengen zone external borders from July 1, according to the statement.
"This opening will be carried out in a progressive and differentiated manner depending on the health situation of the different third countries, and in accordance with the procedures that will be adopted at European level by then," the statement said.
France will also give priority to visa and residence permit requests for international students.
"Given the challenges of university attractiveness, international students will be allowed, whatever their country of origin, to come to France and the conditions of their arrival will be facilitated," the statement added.