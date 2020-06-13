World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Joshua Berlinger, Brett McKeehan, Emma Reynolds and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 10:59 AM ET, Sat June 13, 2020
15 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 58 min ago

CNN and Sesame Street are hosting a town hall this morning on Covid-19. Here's how to watch.

From CNN's Melissa Mahtani

CNN
CNN

"The ABCs of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents" will air at 10 a.m. ET today. The 60-minute special will tackle issues such as summer safety, play dates, schooling and how kids and families around the world are creatively coping during these challenging times.

The special show will feature experts and "Sesame Street" characters answering questions submitted by families.

Who is moderating?

Big Bird will join CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event.

Who is participating?

Alongside "Sesame Street" characters -- including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Grover -- the special program will feature Olympic gold medal gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles; Dr. Amy Acton, director of Ohio's Department of Health; and CEO of Baltimore City Schools Sonja Santelises.

How can I watch?

"The ABCs of COVID-19" will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. It will stream live for subscribers on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, SamsungSmart TV, Chromecast, and Android TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

Note: The show was initially slated to air on Saturday, May 30, but was postponed due to breaking news.

2 hr 4 min ago

Fauci on why a second wave of coronavirus cases in the US is “not inevitable�� 

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

Anthony Fauci attends a coronavirus press briefing at the White House on April 9 in Washington.
Anthony Fauci attends a coronavirus press briefing at the White House on April 9 in Washington. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said a recent increase in coronavirus cases in a number of states is not necessarily a "second spike."

"However, when you start to see increases in hospitalization, that's a surefire situation that you've got to pay close attention to," Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in The Situation Room on Friday.

Fauci also said there may not be a so-called second wave of Covid-19 cases as some health experts are predicting.

"It is not inevitable that you will have a so-called 'second wave' in the fall, or even a massive increase if you approach it in the proper way," he said.

He advised Americans to follow social distancing recommendations and to continue wearing masks in public, among other CDC guidelines.

Meanwhile former CDC Director Dr. Julie Gerbering, an infectious disease expert who currently is an executive vice president at Merck & Co Inc., said Friday that the industry's collaborative efforts and the 130 vaccines in different stages of production points make her cautiously optimistic the pandemic will end with a vaccine.

"I think the science is on our side, but that doesn't say anything about the speed, the safety, and the durability and all of the other criteria that have to come into play before we have something that we can count on to give us that population immunity," Gerberding said.

There are plenty of roadblocks that can arise between lab testing and putting a product out into the public, she said.

"So a little scientific humility is also an important component of the communication," she said.

The CDC released its latest versions of guidelines for people Friday with a reminder that the virus is still spreading. The guidelines reiterate the need to stay apart from others, wear a face covering, and try not to share objects.

They also warn that public transportation and travel can still be risky and people need to think twice before they leave home.

Read more:

Fauci says second wave is 'not inevitable' as coronavirus cases climb in some states
RELATED

Fauci says second wave is 'not inevitable' as coronavirus cases climb in some states

2 hr 39 min ago

There have been at least 114,669 coronavirus deaths in the US

By CNN's Alta Spells

There are at least 2,048,986 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 114,669 people have died in the country from coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States.

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

See the latest on cases in the US here:

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
RELATED

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US

3 hr 23 min ago

Rio cartels go from running drugs to pushing medication

From CNN's Nick Paton Walsh, Jo Shelley, Robert Fortuna and William Bonnett in Rio de Janeiro

Coronavirus rages on the edges of Rio de Janeiro -- in the hills and slums run by drug gangs, where police dare not go unless on an armed raid.

Absent of help from the state -- President Jair Bolsonaro has pledged to crush criminals "like cockroaches" -- the gangs have stepped up. Where before they peddled narcotics with the rule of the gun, now they also push curfews, social distancing and food handouts for the neediest.

"We fear the virus, not Bolsonaro," said Ronaldo, a gang member who, like most people interviewed, either requested anonymity or gave a false name. "We can't count exactly how many have already died. The hospitals kill more than if you stay home and take care of yourself."

A drug gang granted CNN access one of Rio's poorest and most socially isolated communities, to illustrate how it has dealt with Covid-19. It's an area inaccessible to state healthcare. Alcohol gel, medication and cash handouts are all part of a system that gang members were eager to display, with Brazil now the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus infections behind the United States, and where cases are still doubling every two weeks.

Read the full story here:

Rio cartels go from running drugs to pushing medication
RELATED

Rio cartels go from running drugs to pushing medication

4 hr 36 min ago

Trump to address socially distanced graduation at US Military Academy

From CNN's Kevin Bohn and Caroline Kelly

President Donald Trump will address approximately 1,100 graduates who have gathered at the US Military Academy at West Point, New York, for annual commencement exercises Saturday morning -- but the graduation will look very different from those in years past.

The students were coronavirus-tested and separated into groups of 250 to live, work and eat together for a two-week quarantine leading up to the graduation address. They will be socially distanced 6 feet from one another across the Plain Parade Field instead of at Michie Stadium, the traditional location for the graduation. Family and friends will not be allowed to attend the ceremony, but can watch it online.

In an interview Friday, Lt. Col. Chris Ophardt told CNN that West Point has made every effort to keep Saturday's commencement ceremony "as close to normal as possible."

"Instead of being handed the diploma, they will render a salute from a small stage that's about 15 feet in front of where the President will be standing," Ophardt said. "So when their name gets read, instead of getting handed a diploma ... they'll step forward and they'll salute President; President and Lt. Gen. Williams will salute back, and then they'll leave the stage, and that will be their recognition."

Trump surprised many by announcing in April that he would speak at the ceremony despite the pandemic. Vice President Mike Pence spoke during the Air Force commencement ceremony in April.

The President said at the time that he was looking forward to the event, adding that though he doesn't like "the look" of a socially distanced crowd, "eventually, next year, they'll have a commencement like it's been ... nice and tight."

Read the full story here:

Trump will address a socially distanced West Point graduation Saturday
RELATED

Trump will address a socially distanced West Point graduation Saturday

5 hr 21 min ago

Self-care for parents in a pandemic: Finding the time when you don't have it

From CNN's Kristen Rogers

Parents know the drill: Put on your own oxygen mask before helping your children put on theirs. It's so true, and yet it's become a cliched metaphor for parental self-care. 

If there was ever a time that it's especially true, it's during this now months-long pandemic and our added ongoing concerns over racial inequality. Self-care is necessary, not optional, for recharging one's batteries and fulfilling responsibilities.

If you've let chronic stress build up, you're at risk of burning out, says Vaile Wright, the senior director for health care innovation at the American Psychological Association. With burnout, you start to lack empathy, she added, which is a crucial skill needed for raising children and helping them navigate the world and feel better.

You may also become irritable and have a shorter fuse.

The key steps are:

  • Unpack the guilt
  • Treat your body better
  • Check in on your mental health
  • Allow yourself moments of joy
  • Maintain your relationships
  • Ask for the help you need

Read more here:

Self-care for parents in a pandemic: Finding the time when you don't have it
RELATED

Self-care for parents in a pandemic: Finding the time when you don't have it

6 hr 52 min ago

Summer camps opening with "pods" to limit coronavirus spread

From CNN's Alaa Elassar

As the summer sun rises high in the sky in the United States, kids who have been out of school and stuck at home are itching for an escape from the pandemic-induced isolation.

Most summers, freedom for kids and parents alike is typically provided by summer camps. But this year, many have been canceled or are currently on pause. 

But not everyone is out of luck.

A number of camps across the country are trying something new to safely bring children back without endangering their health. It's called the "pod." 

By dividing campers into smaller groups and pairing them with just one or two counselors or coaches for the entirety of camp, the camps are hopeful that the virus will be deterred. 

At the end of April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a 17-page draft of operating guidelines for businesses, including summer camps, but decisions are ultimately being made locally and in partnership with health officials. Suggestions include keeping beds 6 feet apart in sleepaway camps and keeping small groups together without mixing.

Read the full story here:

Summer camps try 'pods' to keep campers together while limiting the spread of coronavirus
RELATED

Summer camps try 'pods' to keep campers together while limiting the spread of coronavirus

8 hr 14 min ago

America's Cup teams allowed to enter New Zealand

Two America's Cup teams have been granted permission to enter New Zealand despite the country’s strict restrictions on non-residents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Magic team will be allowed to bring 102 workers and 104 family members, while the UK’s INEOS team has been given approval for 86 workers, 128 family members and a nanny.

The two teams are expected to be in New Zealand for up to 10 months.

The government predicts the prestigious sailing event, which concludes in Auckland next year, will generate more than 100 million New Zealand dollars ($64 million) for the local economy.

"Approving these border exemptions allow the teams to start setting up their bases, and carry on key design and boat testing that can be progressed from our shores in New Zealand," Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said in a statement.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Hollywood director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau were in New Zealand under special permissions to film “Avatar 2.”

8 hr 59 min ago

Confusion reigns as countries loosen coronavirus lockdowns and cases rise

From CNN's Emma Reynolds

"Can't hug my nan but I can go on Nemesis Inferno with her," wrote one Twitter user regarding his grandmother and a popular UK rollercoaster.

This zinger on the state of England's coronavirus lockdown was repeated across social media this week as people said they were "confused" by the government's latest easing of restrictions.

It means that relatives still can't spend time inside others' homes, but outdoor attractions, retail stores and places of worship can reopen in England from next week.

Meanwhile, the UK has recorded more than 50,000 coronavirus deaths -- second only to the United States.

There is a wide discrepancy in approaches to the coronavirus by the world's political leaders. Some countries are lifting lockdowns as Covid-19 deaths continue to rise, and global health agencies are backtracking on their guidance.

It's hardly surprising that the situation might seem unclear.

Read more:

Confusion reigns as countries loosen coronavirus lockdowns and cases rise
RELATED

Confusion reigns as countries loosen coronavirus lockdowns and cases rise