Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Dr. Mark McClellan, the former US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, said he is concerned about the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in a number of states.

“This is becoming a regional set of outbreaks, so once you start to have spread in the community, it becomes harder to stop it,” McClellan told CNN on Thursday.

He added that local leaders should watch hospitalization numbers carefully because those are a good measure of the pandemic. There is often a lag behind the actual transmission of the virus, by about 10 days or more, so local leaders need to take steps like slowing re-opening if they begin to see surges again.

The good news is that we know a lot more now about how to contain the outbreaks, McClellan said.

“With masks, with some respect for social distancing, with not staying too close to too many people for too long, we can make a difference in these curves,” he said. “The steps that people are taking, the businesses are taking, can make a difference.”

“This is not a done deal,” he added. “It really does depend on what we do from here.”

In the coming days, the thousands of people who have been outside protesting during the Black Lives Matter marches should watch for symptoms and get tested, he said, adding, “Very important reasons for protesting, but very important reasons to contain the further spread of the coronavirus."