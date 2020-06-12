New CDC coronavirus guidelines advise caution with travel

People sit on the grass in circles drawn to promote social distancing at Alamo Square in San Francisco on June 11. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Public transportation and travel can still be risky and people need to think twice before they leave home, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in new guidelines released Friday.

“Public transit can put you in close contact with others. When using public transportation, follow CDC’s guidance on how to protect yourself when using transportation,” the agency said in the new guidelines, aimed at providing advice for people to lead their lives day to day while the coronavirus continues.

The public transportation guidelines, posted last month, remind people to wash their hands before and after using trains, buses, subways and other shared transport. “During travel, try to keep at least 6 feet (2 meters) from people who are not in your household — for example, when you are waiting at a bus station or selecting seats on a train,” they add. “Wear a cloth face covering when physical distancing is difficult.”

The new guidelines also remind people about existing advice on travel.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported in all 50 states, and the situation is constantly changing. Because travel increases your chances of getting infected and spreading COVID-19, staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick,” the CDC stresses.