CDC officials emphasize importance of following Covid-19 guidelines: "The pandemic is not over"

Signage asks people to socially distance outside a store inside the Mall of America before it opens on June 10 in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reiterating the importance of social distancing, wearing face coverings in public and washing hands frequently.

Their announcement to keep following guidelines comes at a time when President Trump plans to hold a rally and has not been wearing a face covering in public.

"We know the pandemic is not over," Dr. Jay Butler, CDC's deputy director for infectious diseases, said during a call with reporters on Friday.

"The good news is, nationally, we have been successful in flattening the curve, the number of new cases, each day has been relatively plateaued over a prolonged period of time," Butler said.

"But right now communities are experiencing different levels of transmission. And this is occurring as they gradually ease up on some of the community mitigation efforts, and gradually reopen," Butler said. "We continue to ask everyone to follow the guidance."

CDC officials plan to release more guidelines today.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield also said during the call that continuing to follow this guidance remains critical.

"CDC’s Covid-19 response is now in its sixth month and while we’re making real progress we still have a lot of work ahead as we reopen America," Redfield said.