India overtakes the UK to become fourth worst affected country from Covid-19

Healthcare workers wearing protective suits walk along a street in the Dharavi slum area of Mumbai, India on Sunday, June 7. Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto/AP

India reported 10,956 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day increase and the first time the numbers have risen by more 10,000.

The total number of reported coronavirus infections now stands at 297,535 with 8,498 deaths, according to India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number includes 147,194 people who have recovered.

But the increase in caseloads means India is now the fourth worst affected country in terms of confirmed cases, overtaking the UK.

The UK has 292,860 coronavirus infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.