Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

A pedestrian wears a face mask while walking past boarded up shopfronts in Los Angeles, on June 10. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Los Angeles County is allowing some businesses, including gyms and museums, to reopen, but authorities say they are still seeing about 1,300 new coronavirus cases a day.

There are 67,064 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,768 deaths in Los Angeles County.

At a press conference Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that businesses reopening in the county made him "nervous.”

“We are still in the biggest medical pandemic of our lives,” he reminded residents. He urged people who participated in protests to quarantine for 14 days or get a free test from the 24 testing sites across the city and county. The sites have the capacity to test 20,000 people a day, Garcetti said.

Test kits are also being offered at 49 CVS Pharmacy locations in the city, Garcetti said.