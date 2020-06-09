Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Sao Paulo state on Tuesday reported 334 new deaths from Covid-19, a new daily record, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 9,522.

During a news conference, officials said the number of confirmed cases was up 5,545 raising the total number of cases to 150,138.

The data was released as Sao Paulo city, the capital of the state and the largest city in South America, prepares to reopen retail stores on Wednesday and shopping malls on Thursday.

Establishments will have reduced hours and authorities have justified the move, arguing that the curve is flattening and they have added new beds in intensive care units.

Other cities in Sao Paulo state started relaxing restrictions at the beginning of the month.

The Sao Paulo metropolitan area now has 74.1% of ICU occupation, while the state has 68.6%. There are 4,481 ICU patients being treated and 8,073 in less complex beds.

Nonetheless, Sao Paulo city has long been considered the epicenter of the outbreak in Brazil, with the highest absolute numbers of cases and deaths.