Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

The Hong Kong government has agreed to lead a $5 billion bailout of Cathay Pacific, taking a minority stake in the city's beleaguered flagship carrier.

Cathay and parent company Swire Pacific announced plans to raise 39 billion Hong Kong dollars ($5 billion) in new capital on Tuesday to help the airline survive the crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hong Kong government would provide the bulk of the new funds extending a bailout package worth 27.3 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.5 billion) consisting of loans and preferred share purchases. The rest of the capital will come from issuing new stock.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier had already been suffering a slump in business because of widespread protests that rocked the city last year, when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Like elsewhere, business and holiday travel to and from the Asian financial hub has ground to a halt and Cathay said that it is unlikely to return to the same number of flights it was operating before the pandemic any time soon.

