Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

From CNN's Vedika Sud in New Delhi

India reported 9,987 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

That's the biggest single-day jump in reported infections in the country and comes as India entered the "Unlock 1" reopening phase on Monday.

The easing of restrictions allows most economic activities to resume. But Mumbai -- Maharashtra state's capital and the worst-hit city nationwide -- still has major restrictions in place, effective for schools, train services, cinemas, shopping malls, places of worship and more spaces.

In total, India has recorded at least 266,598 Covid-19 infections and 7,466 deaths, according to the health ministry.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 129,917 and 129,215 have been treated or discharged.