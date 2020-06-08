Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

From CNN's Rishabh Madhavendra Pratap in New Delhi

The west Indian state of Maharashtra now has a total of 85,975 coronavirus cases, including 3,060 deaths, the country's health ministry announced Monday.

The updated tally means Maharashtra now has more cases than all of China, which has 83,040 cases as of today, according to China’s National Health Commission.

Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra and home to about 18.3 million people, is the worst hit city nationwide. The city has reported 48,549 cases of coronavirus, including 1,636 deaths.

India's nationwide total stands at 256,611 cases, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- of which, approximately a third are in concentrated in Maharashtra state.

Lifting restrictions: India entered the "Unlock 1" reopening phase today, which allows most economic activities to resume.

But Mumbai still has major restrictions in place, effective for schools, train services, cinemas, shopping malls, places of worship, and more spaces.

Only essential workers are allowed to move through Mumbai roads, while travel by rail or air is still prohibited unless specifically allowed by separate orders and standard operating procedures.