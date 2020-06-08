World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

George Floyd protests

live news

Live

Coronavirus around the world

Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung and Steve George, CNN

Updated 2:40 a.m. ET, June 8, 2020
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

India's worst-hit state now has more cases than the whole of China

From CNN's Rishabh Madhavendra Pratap in New Delhi

The west Indian state of Maharashtra now has a total of 85,975 coronavirus cases, including 3,060 deaths, the country's health ministry announced Monday.

The updated tally means Maharashtra now has more cases than all of China, which has 83,040 cases as of today, according to China’s National Health Commission.

Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra and home to about 18.3 million people, is the worst hit city nationwide. The city has reported 48,549 cases of coronavirus, including 1,636 deaths.

India's nationwide total stands at 256,611 cases, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- of which, approximately a third are in concentrated in Maharashtra state.

Lifting restrictions: India entered the "Unlock 1" reopening phase today, which allows most economic activities to resume.

But Mumbai still has major restrictions in place, effective for schools, train services, cinemas, shopping malls, places of worship, and more spaces.

Only essential workers are allowed to move through Mumbai roads, while travel by rail or air is still prohibited unless specifically allowed by separate orders and standard operating procedures.

10 min ago

With no active Covid-19 cases, New Zealand is lifting almost all its coronavirus restrictions

From CNN's Ben Westcott

Almost all coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand will be lifted tomorrow, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced, after the country reported no active cases.

Schools and workplaces will be able to reopen under the new "level 1" rules, with no limitations on gatherings or domestic travel.

However, social distancing is still encouraged, and Ardern said New Zealand's international borders will remain shut to non-residents to prevent new outbreaks. Residents arriving in New Zealand will still have to quarantine for two weeks.

New Zealand currently has no active coronavirus cases, and no positive cases reported in the past 17 days.

There has been no one receiving treatment in hospital for Covid-19 for the past 12 days and it has been 40 days since the last case of community transmission.

"This freedom from restrictions relies though heavily on the ongoing role that our border controls will play in keeping the virus out ... The virus will be in our world for some time to come," Ardern said at a press conference Monday.

Read the full story here:

With no active Covid-19 cases, New Zealand is lifting almost all its coronavirus restrictions
RELATED

With no active Covid-19 cases, New Zealand is lifting almost all its coronavirus restrictions

By Ben Westcott, CNN

24 min ago

Pakistan coronavirus cases pass 100,000 

From CNN’s Sophia Saifi in Islamabad

Pakistan’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has now crossed 100,000, according to the country’s ministry of health. 

According to the health ministry, Pakistan now has recorded 103,671 infections since the start of the pandemic, and 2,067 related deaths.

The country diagnosed 4,728 cases in just the past 24 hours, said the ministry.

Pakistan lifted its nationwide lockdown in early May, though the rate of new infections continues to rise -- which could be in part due to an increase in testing by the government. 

The country has conducted 705,833 tests as of Monday, with 22,650 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, said the ministry.

37 min ago

New infections are still the biggest risk to the economy

From CNN's Anneken Tappe

The US economy is reopening and the labor market is bouncing back after dramatic losses during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown. But a major risk lies ahead.

The lion's share of economists participating in the June National Associate of Business Economics Outlook Survey -- 87% -- believe a second wave of infections could imperil a rebound and become the biggest danger to America's economy this year.

The pandemic has claimed more than 100,000 lives in the United States and forced the country to go into lockdown in March. Businesses shuttered and laid off millions of people, leading to the steepest job losses on record — 20.7 million — in April.

The labor market bounced back strongly in May, adding 2.5 million new jobs as states begin to reopen. But the staggered restart of the economy could lead to renewed spreading of the highly contagious virus. This could, in turn, lead to a second lockdown that would bring yet more economic pain.

Read the full story here:

New infections are still the biggest risk to the economy
RELATED

New infections are still the biggest risk to the economy

37 min ago

"Uncertainties" surround next year's Olympics, says Tokyo governor

From CNN's George Ramsay and Will Ripley

The fate of next year's Olympic Games depends on Japan's handling of the coronavirus, according to the Tokyo governor.

Gov. Yuriko Koike said the Games could signify a "victory" over the pandemic, but admitted that more work is still needed to improve treatment and testing, and that organizers were contending with a number of uncertainties.

The Olympics were originally scheduled to begin in July, but the start date has been moved to July 24 next year amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

"The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are an important event that everyone has been waiting for," Koike told CNN's Will Ripley.

"The postponement cost a lot and, more than anything, we do not know what the coronavirus situation will be like in July next year. We have a few uncertainties here ... It costs a lot to begin with, we need understanding from the people of Tokyo for it. We must not spend too much. We have to make the Games safe for athletes and spectators."

Organizers said in December that the cost of hosting the Olympics was some 1.35 trillion yen ($12.35 billion), while sponsors, insurers and broadcasters have also committed billions to the Games.

Read the full interview here.

37 min ago

CDC says it's "monitoring closely" the protests across America

From CNN Health’s Arman Azad

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday said it’s closely monitoring the demonstrations happening across America.

The comments come amid concerns that the protests – like other gatherings – could spur additional coronavirus transmission.

“CDC and our federal partners are monitoring closely the demonstrations happening across America. Protests and large gatherings make it difficult to maintain our recommended social distancing guidelines and may put others at risk,” CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said in a statement.

“It is too early to know what, if any, effect these events will have on the federal COVID-19 response. Every local situation is different. State and local officials will make decisions to protect public health and safety based on circumstances on the ground,” she said.

Earlier this week: CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said protesters should be evaluated and tested for coronavirus.

“We really want those individuals to highly consider being evaluated and get tested,” Redfield said Thursday at a House Appropriations hearing on the Covid-19 response.

 “I do think there is a potential, unfortunately, for this to be a seeding event,” he said – especially in metropolitan areas where there has been significant transmission.

Redfield also addressed the use of tear gas and similar chemical agents on protesters, saying these agents can cause people to cough -- which spreads respiratory viruses.

37 min ago

New York mayor says the city could proceed with reopening on Monday

From CNN's Laura Ly

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is within parameters regarding its Covid-19 data to proceed as planned with their phase one reopening on Monday.

The statewide thresholds to enter phase one include:

  • Having less than 200 people admitted to hospitals per day
  • Having under 375 intensive care unit patients across the city
  • Having less than 15% of city residents testing positive for Covid-19

As of Sunday, NYC hospitals have admitted 72 people due to Covid-19, 324 people remain in ICUs, and 4% of the city is currently testing positive for Covid-19, de Blasio said.

“That is what you’ve achieved together, that’s another way we’re going to move forward in this city,” de Blasio said.
37 min ago

The US government's supply of the only proven Covid-19 drug runs out at the end of the month

From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen and Arman Azad

The US government's current supply of remdesivir, the only drug known to work against Covid-19, will run out at the end of the month, a federal health official told CNN.

The government's last shipment of the drug will go out the week of June 29. Gilead Sciences, the company that makes the drug, is ramping up to make more, but it's unclear how much will be available this summer.

"Right now, we're waiting to hear from Gilead what is their expected delivery availability of the drug as we go from June to July," said Dr. Robert Kadlec, a US Department of Health and Human Services official.
"We're kind of not in negotiations, but in discussions with Gilead as they project what the availability of their product will be."

Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral medication studied to treat Ebola but now used on hospitalized Covid patients.

While not a blockbuster drug, a study shows it shaves four days off a hospital stay, from 15 to 11 days.

Read the full story here.

37 min ago

Latin America is losing the battle against coronavirus

From CNN's Matt Rivers

Coronavirus-related cases and deaths across Latin America are rising faster than anywhere in the world. And in the worst-hit countries, they show no signs of slowing down. The region has recorded nearly 1.2 million cases and more than 60,000 deaths.

"We are especially worried about Central and South America, where many countries are witnessing accelerating epidemics," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

The WHO does not believe either Central or South America have reached peak transmission, meaning the number of people getting sick and dying might continue to rise.

Brazil is stuck in crisis mode. The country has recorded at least 645,771 coronavirus cases and 35,026 deaths.

It recently passed Italy to become the country with the third-highest deaths in the world and will likely surpass the United Kingdom soon.

Mexico recorded its worst week of the outbreak, both in confirmed cases and deaths.

It recorded more than 1,000 deaths in a single day for the first time. And for three consecutive days, it recorded single-day highs in new cases.

Despite the bleak numbers, and conflicting messages from government leaders, officials have pushed ahead with a phased reopening plan across the country.

Peru has one of Latin America's worst outbreaks. It has 187,400 cases, the second highest in the region behind Brazil.

People in the city of Callao lined up for hours this week to get their oxygen tanks refilled. But once they got to the front of the line, relatives of patients with Covid-19 found skyrocketing prices.

Uruguay is the success story. The country of roughly 3.5 million people borders Brazil, which has the worst outbreak in Latin America.

But Uruguay has recorded just 834 cases. It has recorded one death since May 24 and just 23 fatalities in total.

Experts say the reasons for the country's success are numerous -- a robust early response including quarantine measures, a large and efficient system of tracing and isolating those infected, randomized testing and the creation of a crisis response committee.