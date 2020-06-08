Pakistan coronavirus cases pass 100,000 

A Catholic family wearing face masks arrives to attend Sunday prayers at the Mary Immaculate Church in Lahore, Pakistan on June 7. Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has now crossed 100,000, according to the country’s ministry of health.

According to the health ministry, Pakistan now has recorded 103,671 infections since the start of the pandemic, and 2,067 related deaths.

The country diagnosed 4,728 cases in just the past 24 hours, said the ministry.

Pakistan lifted its nationwide lockdown in early May, though the rate of new infections continues to rise -- which could be in part due to an increase in testing by the government.

The country has conducted 705,833 tests as of Monday, with 22,650 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, said the ministry.