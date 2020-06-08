Pakistan coronavirus cases pass 100,000 

Pakistan’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has now crossed 100,000, according to the country’s ministry of health.
According to the health ministry, Pakistan now has recorded 103,671 infections since the start of the pandemic, and 2,067 related deaths.
The country diagnosed 4,728 cases in just the past 24 hours, said the ministry.
Pakistan lifted its nationwide lockdown in early May, though the rate of new infections continues to rise -- which could be in part due to an increase in testing by the government.
The country has conducted 705,833 tests as of Monday, with 22,650 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, said the ministry.
2 hr ago
New infections are still the biggest risk to the economy
From CNN's Anneken Tappe
The US economy is reopening and the labor market is bouncing back after dramatic losses during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown. But a major risk lies ahead.
The lion's share of economists participating in the June National Associate of Business Economics Outlook Survey -- 87% -- believe a second wave of infections could imperil a rebound and become the biggest danger to America's economy this year.
The labor market bounced back strongly in May, adding 2.5 million new jobs as states begin to reopen. But the staggered restart of the economy could lead to renewed spreading of the highly contagious virus. This could, in turn, lead to a second lockdown that would bring yet more economic pain.
"Uncertainties" surround next year's Olympics, says Tokyo governor
From CNN's George Ramsay and Will Ripley
The fate of next year's Olympic Games depends on Japan's handling of the coronavirus, according to the Tokyo governor.
Gov. Yuriko Koike said the Games could signify a "victory" over the pandemic, but admitted that more work is still needed to improve treatment and testing, and that organizers were contending with a number of uncertainties.
"The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are an important event that everyone has been waiting for," Koike told CNN's Will Ripley.
"The postponement cost a lot and, more than anything, we do not know what the coronavirus situation will be like in July next year. We have a few uncertainties here ... It costs a lot to begin with, we need understanding from the people of Tokyo for it. We must not spend too much. We have to make the Games safe for athletes and spectators."
Organizers said in December that the cost of hosting the Olympics was some 1.35 trillion yen ($12.35 billion), while sponsors, insurers and broadcasters have also committed billions to the Games.
CDC says it's "monitoring closely" the protests across America
From CNN Health’s Arman Azad
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday said it’s closely monitoring the demonstrations happening across America.
The comments come amid concerns that the protests – like other gatherings – could spur additional coronavirus transmission.
“CDC and our federal partners are monitoring closely the demonstrations happening across America. Protests and large gatherings make it difficult to maintain our recommended social distancing guidelines and may put others at risk,” CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said in a statement.
“It is too early to know what, if any, effect these events will have on the federal COVID-19 response. Every local situation is different. State and local officials will make decisions to protect public health and safety based on circumstances on the ground,” she said.
Earlier this week: CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said protesters should be evaluated and tested for coronavirus.
“We really want those individuals to highly consider being evaluated and get tested,” Redfield said Thursday at a House Appropriations hearing on the Covid-19 response.
“I do think there is a potential, unfortunately, for this to be a seeding event,” he said – especially in metropolitan areas where there has been significant transmission.
Redfield also addressed the use of tear gas and similar chemical agents on protesters, saying these agents can cause people to cough -- which spreads respiratory viruses.
1 hr 17 min ago
New York mayor says the city could proceed with reopening on Monday
From CNN's Laura Ly
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is within parameters regarding its Covid-19 data to proceed as planned with their phase one reopening on Monday.
The statewide thresholds to enter phase one include:
Having less than 200 people admitted to hospitals per day
Having under 375 intensive care unit patients across the city
Having less than 15% of city residents testing positive for Covid-19
As of Sunday, NYC hospitals have admitted 72 people due to Covid-19, 324 people remain in ICUs, and 4% of the city is currently testing positive for Covid-19, de Blasio said.
“That is what you’ve achieved together, that’s another way we’re going to move forward in this city,” de Blasio said.
1 hr 21 min ago
The US government's supply of the only proven Covid-19 drug runs out at the end of the month
From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen and Arman Azad
The US government's current supply of remdesivir, the only drug known to work against Covid-19, will run out at the end of the month, a federal health official told CNN.
The government's last shipment of the drug will go out the week of June 29. Gilead Sciences, the company that makes the drug, is ramping up to make more, but it's unclear how much will be available this summer.
"Right now, we're waiting to hear from Gilead what is their expected delivery availability of the drug as we go from June to July," said Dr. Robert Kadlec, a US Department of Health and Human Services official. "We're kind of not in negotiations, but in discussions with Gilead as they project what the availability of their product will be."
Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral medication studied to treat Ebola but now used on hospitalized Covid patients.
While not a blockbuster drug, a study shows it shaves four days off a hospital stay, from 15 to 11 days.
Latin America is losing the battle against coronavirus
From CNN's Matt Rivers
Coronavirus-related cases and deaths across Latin America are rising faster than anywhere in the world. And in the worst-hit countries, they show no signs of slowing down. The region has recorded nearly 1.2 million cases and more than 60,000 deaths.
"We are especially worried about Central and South America, where many countries are witnessing accelerating epidemics," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
The WHO does not believe either Central or South America have reached peak transmission, meaning the number of people getting sick and dying might continue to rise.
Brazil is stuck in crisis mode. The country has recorded at least 645,771 coronavirus cases and 35,026 deaths.
It recently passed Italy to become the country with the third-highest deaths in the world and will likely surpass the United Kingdom soon.
Mexico recorded its worst week of the outbreak, both in confirmed cases and deaths.
It recorded more than 1,000 deaths in a single day for the first time. And for three consecutive days, it recorded single-day highs in new cases.
Despite the bleak numbers, and conflicting messages from government leaders, officials have pushed ahead with a phased reopening plan across the country.
Peru has one of Latin America's worst outbreaks. It has 187,400 cases, the second highest in the region behind Brazil.
People in the city of Callao lined up for hours this week to get their oxygen tanks refilled. But once they got to the front of the line, relatives of patients with Covid-19 found skyrocketing prices.
Uruguay is the success story. The country of roughly 3.5 million people borders Brazil, which has the worst outbreak in Latin America.
But Uruguay has recorded just 834 cases. It has recorded one death since May 24 and just 23 fatalities in total.
Experts say the reasons for the country's success are numerous -- a robust early response including quarantine measures, a large and efficient system of tracing and isolating those infected, randomized testing and the creation of a crisis response committee.