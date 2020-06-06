Film and television productions in California will soon be able to send their people back to work, several months after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered operations across the country and internationally.

The new guidance from the California Department of Public Health states that TV, film and music productions in the state can resume on June 12, "subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations."

The long-awaited green light came on Friday in an update that also provided updated guidance for schools, day camps and professional sports.

"To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers should abide by safety protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers," the guidance from the state read. "Back office staff and management should adhere to Office Workspace guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission."

Those guidelines are generic advice for office workspaces but contain no production-specific information.

CNN has reached out to SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents approximately 160,000 actors and performers, for comment.

This week, the entertainment industry's guilds and unions submitted to public health officials in New York and California a 22-page guideline document designed to establish safety protocols for producing movies and TV in the age of coronavirus.

The measures relied heavily on extensive testing, temperature checks, cleaning measures and physical distancing when possible.