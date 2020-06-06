"Operation Warp Speed" is fueling vaccine fears, two experts say

The federal government's "Operation Warp Speed" vaccine program, with its emphasis on quick production and testing of experimental coronavirus vaccines, is fueling fears already stirred up by vaccine skeptics, two experts said Friday.

The approach itself is not unreasonable, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine and professor of pediatrics and molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine. But the way it's being communicated is scaring people, he told CNN.

"The way the message is coming out of Operation Warp Speed creates a lot of chaos and confusion. And it is enabling the anti-vaccine movement," Hotez said.

A White House coronavirus task force source told CNN earlier this week that the Trump Administration's Warp Speed program had chosen five companies most likely to produce a Covid-19 vaccine — whittled down from 14 last month when "Operation Warp Speed" was launched.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says he expects up to 100,000 doses of one vaccine, made by biotech company Moderna, to be available by the end of the year, ready to be rolled out if it is shown to work safely to protect people against coronavirus infection in clinical trials that are now underway.

He has said one of the candidates could be ready as early as January. That is a highly accelerated schedule, as vaccines typically take years to produce.

"We think we are going to have a vaccine in the pretty near future, and if we do, we are going to really be a big step ahead," Trump said last month.