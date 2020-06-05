Number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York at lowest number in weeks, Gov. Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing in Albany, New York, on June 5. State of New York

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York was 42 yesterday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo — the lowest number since the pandemic began.

Just eight weeks ago, daily deaths were at 800 in the state, he said.

The state is also at its lowest rate of hospitalizations to date, Cuomo added.

Cuomo commended the people of the state for quickly changing their behavior to fight the pandemic.

“We know we can change, and we know we can change dramatically. People are focused, we have a plan and that's when social reform happens,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic “will go down in history as one of the great transformational moments of society,” he added.

