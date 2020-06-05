Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York at lowest number in weeks, Gov. Cuomo says
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York was 42 yesterday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo — the lowest number since the pandemic began.
Just eight weeks ago, daily deaths were at 800 in the state, he said.
The state is also at its lowest rate of hospitalizations to date, Cuomo added.
Cuomo commended the people of the state for quickly changing their behavior to fight the pandemic.
“We know we can change, and we know we can change dramatically. People are focused, we have a plan and that's when social reform happens,” he said.
The coronavirus pandemic “will go down in history as one of the great transformational moments of society,” he added.
UK coronavirus death toll passes 40,000
The UK has reported at least 40,261 coronavirus-related deaths as of Friday, the Department of Health and Social Care said in a tweet Friday.
The death toll represents an increase of at least 357 new deaths from the previous day.
As of Friday, 5,214,277 coronavirus tests have been administered. Of those, 283,311 people have tested positive, the health officials said.
Saudi Arabia reimposes curfew in Jeddah for 15 days, state media says
Saudi Arabia announced on Friday that a curfew will be reimposed in the city of Jeddah from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time for 15 days starting Saturday due to an increase in coronavirus cases, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The news agency reports that prayers in mosques and working in offices will be suspended for the 15 days and dining in restaurants and cafes will also be stopped.
On Friday, Saudi Arabia’s health ministry reported at least 2,591 new coronavirus cases with at least 459 new cases recorded in Jeddah alone. The total number of cases in the Kingdom now stands at 95,748.
Last week, the government announced plans to lift the initial curfew fully starting on June 21 in most Saudi cities, SPA said.
However, over 1500 new cases have been recorded daily for over a month in the kingdom.
The capital city of Riyadh is also witnessing a continuous increase in coronavirus cases with at least 719 cases recorded on Friday, the Health Ministry said.
The Interior Ministry said that appropriate action will be taken if the case increase continues in the capital, SPA added.
Covid-19 hospitalizations nearly double across New York City
New York City is seeing nearly double the amount of people in Covid-19 hospital admissions, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during Friday’s news conference, referring to the number as “meaningful movement.”
At least 84 people were admitted to hospitals across the city as of June 3, the mayor said, up from 48 admissions reported the day before.
ICU admissions were at 344 Wednesday, which is below the city’s goal of 400, de Blasio said.
The percentage of people that are testing positive for Covid-19 is at 4% and that number is “very good,” de Blasio said.
UPenn will not require SAT or ACT tests for admission consideration
For the first time, the University of Pennsylvania will be "test-optional" and will not require the SAT or ACT exams for the 2020-21 first-year or transfer admission cycles.
The university said it sees the tests as "one piece of a more comprehensive evaluation process that considers individual students in the context of their academic and personal experiences."
"Penn Admissions acknowledges the benefits and limitations built into standardized tests, but because the College Board recently announced that an at-home version of the SAT will not be offered as planned, the capacity for in-person examinations has been severely limited due to Covid-19 so these combined factors will prevent thousands of students from taking the SAT exam. The scale of these challenges is unprecedented," according to a university spokesperson.
The university said it will continue to "follow the rules and regulations of the Ivy League in the recruitment of student-athletes to the institution."
In April, the College Board announced that If schools haven't reopened by the fall, students will be able to take the SAT from home.
NYC will launch mobile Covid-19 testing sites and is still on track to reopen Monday, mayor says
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in a news conference today that the city would launch mobile testing sites next week and is still on track to reopen on Monday.
Nearly 32,000 construction sites are eligible to restart during this initial reopening phase, de Blasio said.
The city will deploy two trucks to two neighborhoods, one in Queens and the other in the Bronx, to do Covid-19 diagnostic tests for residents in those areas, de Blasio said.
The city is looking to have up to 10 trucks in July. There will be walk-ins, with a capacity of 80 tests per truck per day.
"You can literally stay in your neighborhood and the testing trucks will come to you," de Blasio said.
The mayor said people need to be reminded that testing is “always free, it is easy, it's fast and it is coming to you.”
de Blasio explained that the idea for the initiative arose after the city government spoke to community members about what their needs were in battling the virus.
The mayor said mobile testing is needed in "neighborhoods hit hard so that people can more easily connect with testing."
"I want every New Yorker to get tested," de Blasio said. He added that he “strongly urges” anyone who has been to any of the protests to get tested.
Here are the details of the mobile testing program:
Dow surges 700 points following jobs report
US stocks rocketed higher Friday morning after the US Labor Department said America added 2.5 million jobs last month.
That shocking announcement confirmed investors’ hopes that the economy was starting to bounce back from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is where things stood at opening:
- The Dow opened 700 points higher.
- The S&P 500 was up 2%
- The Nasdaq, which is up 1.2%, is just about 100 points away from hitting an all-time high.
Universal Orlando reopens to the public today
Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay are set to reopen to the public today with limited attendance.
"This carefully managed reopening comes with stringent new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place. So, as we enjoy our parks together again, everyone will need to follow CDC guidelines and the recommendations of health officials, and Universal Orlando's policies," the resort said in a statement released last month.
Here are the new guidelines for guests:
- Universal will implement guest temperature checks, and guests with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, will not be able to enter, according to the fact sheet.
- Everyone will be required to wear a face covering during their visit. If a guest doesn’t have a face covering, they'll be available for purchase.
- Spacing will be implemented in ride vehicles and lines.
- All menus will be single-use, mobile ordering will be available for select venues
- Guests will be required to use hand sanitizer prior to boarding rides.
The company tweeted out a video outlining its new guidelines for park visitors.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on Universal's plans, the company said. The reopening proposal was presented last month at a virtual meeting of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. The task force approved the proposal, as did Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.
The company released their park hours in a tweet this morning:
Jakarta's mosques reopen at reduced capacity after three months due to Covid-19
Mosques across Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta reopened Friday for the first time in three months.
The mass prayer led by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Baiturrahim Mosque, the Presidential Palace Complex, was the first to be held at the mosque since the implementation of large-scale social distancing in Jakarta due to Covid-19, according to state-run news Antara .
In line with the country's health protocols to curb the spread of Covid-19, the president wore a mask and had to undergo a body temperature check-up before entering the mosque.
Friday's prayer was performed in accordance with stringent health protocols, including body temperature scanning and implementation of physical distancing among worshipers, according to information from the press, media and the Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat.
Among the reopening measures, worshipers are required to carry along their own respective prayer equipment, wear masks, and wash in accordance with the Islamic teachings before visiting the mosque.
The capacity of the mosque has been temporarily reduced to only 150 worshipers, from its normal capacity of 750 worshipers.
Some context: Indonesia is home to the world's largest Muslim population. But as Covid-19 cases were rapidly increasing, the government declared a national public health emergency on March 31.
A holiday travel ban was imposed on all road, air and sea during Ramadan, Islam's holiest month; and tens of thousands of troops were deployed at checkpoints to enforce the regulations to prevent the disease from further spreading.