Minnesota will reopen gyms and indoor dining next week

Friends row a boat at Hollow Ponds in East London on May 31 in London, England, after the UK Government eased some coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The R number — which represents the number of people an infected individual passes the virus to — has risen to above one in the northwest of England, according to joint research by University of Cambridge Medical Research Council Biostatistics Unit and Public Health England.

That R number stands at one in the southwest of England, but the number of new infections occurring in the region on a daily basis is "relatively low" according to the study

There is "some evidence" that the R number has risen in all regions, scientists found, "probably due to increasing mobility and mixing between households and in public and workplace settings."

Dr. Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director of Public Health England said in a statement: “Our estimates show that the regional R numbers have increased although they remain below 1 for most of England – this is to be expected as we gradually move out of lockdown. It is vital that everyone continues with social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene and must remain at home and order a test if they have symptoms.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously stressed the importance of keeping the R rate under one, in order to control the virus. In an address to the nation on May 10 when he partially eased coronavirus restrictions Johnson said: "We must make sure that any measures we take do not force the reproduction rate of the disease – the R – back up over one, so that we have the kind of exponential growth we were facing a few weeks ago."