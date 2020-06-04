Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Business Secretary Alok Sharma wipes his face during a speech in the House of Commons, London. Sharma has been tested for coronavirus after becoming visibly unwell in the debating chamber. House of Commons/PA Images via Getty Images

UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma has been tested for coronavirus and is self-isolating, after looking visibly unwell while giving a statement at the UK Parliament on Wednesday.

Sharma was seen sweating profusely and repeatedly wiping his face with a handkerchief and holding his forehead during his speech at the House of Commons.

“Secretary of State Alok Sharma began feeling unwell when in the chamber delivering the second reading of the Corporate Governance and Insolvency Bill. In line with guidance he has been tested for coronavirus and has returned home to self-isolate,” the press office for Sharma's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy told CNN.

Hundreds of MPs returned to UK Parliament to take part in a socially distanced voting procedure on Wednesday.