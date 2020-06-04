Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Has the UK just canceled summer by imposing a 14-day quarantine?
Across Europe, beaches are getting ready for their first socially distanced foreign visitors, hotels are airing out rooms and restaurants are laying alfresco tables. With borders now open, the travel industry is trying to salvage as much of the peak tourist season as possible.
But for the UK, it seems, summer vacations could still be canceled.
Even as it appears to be emerging from one of the continent's worst coronavirus outbreaks, the country has decided to suddenly slam its borders shut by imposing a 14-day quarantine that critics say will torpedo the last shreds of hope for its travel industry.
Unless the rules change soon, millions of Britons who'd hoped to ease their post-lockdown blues with an escape to warmer climes will likely have to scrap their plans unless they want to endure enforced isolation on their return or risk a £1,000 fine -- about $1,250.
And for the UK's tourism industry, any prospect of soaking up some much-needed foreign tourist dollars is vanishing fast. Britain has many charms, but two weeks' incarceration inside the same room is not why people visit this sceptered isle.
If that wasn't enough to stoke frustrations, it seems that far from being stringently enforced, the new regulations will only be lightly policed after they come into effect on June 8, with spot checks that may actually miss the virus carriers they're designed to keep sequestered.
That stands in contrast to much more stringent measures in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong, imposed much earlier in the pandemic.
Most governments are still advising against "nonessential" international travel, but a host of popular destinations are beginning to ease their Covid-19 lockdown measures and border restrictions, while moving toward welcoming tourists back.
Earlier this month, the European Union unveiled a plan to reopen its internal borders in time for summer, while countries such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have formed "travel bubbles," lifting restrictions for each other's citizens.
A number of Caribbean islands are preparing to open their doors to foreign visitors in June, and destinations such as Mexico and Thailand are planning to open up again, region by region, in the coming weeks.
39 more coronavirus cases reported in South Korea, where several new clusters have emerged
South Korea identified 39 new cases of Covid-19 Thursday -- 33 of which are locally transmitted, according to the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new local cases are tied to several clusters in the capital, Seoul, and other surrounding areas. Yoon Tae-ho, an official with the South Korean Health Ministry, warned that because multiple clusters are growing, locally transmitted cases may become more difficult to trace.
The biggest new cluster includes 120 patients tied to a logistics center in Bucheon, a satellite city of Seoul, while 66 cases are linked to religious groups in the Seoul metropolitan area. Several other cases are tied to religious groups as well.
Total cases: South Korea has confirmed 11,629 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, 10,499 of which have recovered. Some 857 patients are still being treated, while the country's death toll stands at 273.
When we go back to eating out, more of us will pay with our phones
Major restaurant chains are trying to make it easier for customers to get their food without touching anything but their own phones.
It's a trend that started before the pandemic hit and has only accelerated as consumers and restaurants adjust to a new normal, where contact with others is discouraged. Now, restaurants are betting people will want to peruse digital menus instead of physical ones and opt for mobile ordering rather than paying at the register with cash or credit card.
"The handling of cash creates consumer concerns about the spread of viruses," Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in an open letter in early May describing the company's plan to reopen. He noted that Starbucks is adding new features to its app to include voice ordering through Siri and more opportunities for rewards. The app already shows which restaurants have mobile order and pickup so that customers can plan their visits and manage expectations before they get to the store.
Johnson predicted that "the mobile app will become the dominant form of payment."
An airline restarted flights. Then it had to cancel them when passengers couldn't follow Covid-19 regulations
Just weeks after restarting domestic flights, Indonesian carrier Lion Air has canceled them again, citing issues with passengers not following Covid-19 regulations.
The Lion Air group, which also includes Batik Air and Wings Air, began reintroducing short-haul flights on May 10.
But the restored routes didn't last long.
The company has announced that all flights are again suspended as of June 5 due to widespread issues with passengers not observing coronavirus-related rules related to social distancing and health disclosures.
In a press release, a rep for Lion Air explains that "many prospective passengers were unable to carry out air travel because they did not complete the required documents and conditions during the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic alert period."
The limited international flights offered by the airline have been canceled as well. Under normal operations, Lion Air also flies to Saudi Arabia, China, Malaysia and Singapore.
Emergency room visits for non-Covid cases dropped 42% during the pandemic, US CDC says
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that some people may be putting off emergency care for serious health conditions during the coronavirus pandemic -- and fewer visits for critical conditions could result in complications or even death.
During the pandemic, the total number of visits to hospital emergency departments across the United States for conditions other than Covid-19 was 42% lower than during this same time last year, according to a new CDC report.
The research, published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Wednesday, found that emergency department visits fell from about 2.1 million visits per week between March 31 and April 27 last year to 1.2 million between March 29 and April 25 this year.
The "steepest decreases" were among children 14 and younger, women and girls, and people living in the northeast region of the country, CDC researchers noted. For instance, in 2019, 12% of all emergency department visits were in children 10 and younger, compared with 6% during the same time period this year.
Yet overall, "the proportion of infectious disease-related visits was four times higher during the early pandemic period," according to the report.
Pakistan has more confirmed Covid-19 cases than China
Pakistan now has 85,264 confirmed cases of Covid-19, authorities said, becoming the latest country to overtake the total in China, where the pandemic began.
At least 1,770 virus-related deaths have also been recorded in Pakistan.
The country lifted its nationwide lockdown in early May, though the rate of new infections continues to rise. That could be in part due to an increase in testing by the government, especially within the last 24 hours.
Prime Minister Imran Khan announced earlier this week that his government is working on measures to reopen domestic tourism. For now, hotels and restaurants remain closed.
China has reported 84,160 coronavirus cases and 4,638 deaths.
Almost 20,000 new Covid-19 cases were identified in the US on Wednesday
The United States has reported a total of 1,851,520 cases of coronavirus, including at least 107,175 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.
Johns Hopkins reported 19,699 new cases and 995 virus-related deaths in the country on Wednesday.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
- Deaths continue to rise in Latin America: Two of the region's hardest-hit countries, Brazil and Mexico, announced record numbers of daily virus-related deaths on Wednesday. Mexico also became the 14th country to surpass 100,000 confirmed infections.
- Vaccine latest: The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely to produce a Covid-19 vaccine, a White House coronavirus task force source tells CNN. Meanwhile, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University in partnership with AstraZeneca pharmaceutical will be tested in Brazil, the Federal University of Sao Paulo (Unifesp) said in a statement.
- George Floyd tests positive: Floyd, the African-American man whose death at the hands of police sparked nationwide protests in the United States, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an autopsy. However, the virus played no known role in Floyd’s death and he was unlikely to have been contagious.
- A tradition canceled: For the first time in 30 years, Hong Kong authorities will not allow the city's annual vigil to commemorate those killed in Beijing's Tiananmen Square massacre to go ahead today. Officials cited the threat of the coronavirus as their reason to cancel the event, but critics say the explanation rings hollow since life in the city has started returning to normal.